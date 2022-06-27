Silas Developing Players Key For Rockets Draft Class

The Houston Rockets coach is tasked with helping the team's 2022 NBA Draft class reach their potential.

HOUSTON — Stephen Silas has had an interesting coaching career in the NBA.

Silas spent nearly 20 years as an assistant, coaching under his dad Paul Silas, Don Nelson, Steve Clifford and Rick Carlisle. He received his first head coaching job with the Houston Rockets in 2020, but the departures of James Harden and Russell Westbrook propelled the franchise into a rebuild.

Silas has seen mixed results throughout his career from the sidelines.

But his validation as a coach is comes through the talents he helped develop. Silas' background molding young players is why the Rockets' 2022 draft class feels a sense of assurance starting their pro careers under Silas' tutorship.

"It's promising," Jabari Smith said during his introductory press conference Friday. "Going into a season where you know a coach has developed young players and a lot of talent gives you hope and good spirits going into next season."

TyTy Washington added: "It's a coach who believes in the people he has on his team. If you have a head coach who believes in you, it allows you to go out there and believe in yourself. Everything else will take care of itself."

Baron Davis and Kemba Walker reached All-Star levels working with Silas in Charlotte and New Orleans. LeBron James and Stephen Curry credited Silas for laying the groundwork for their respective Hall-of-Fame careers during their time together in Cleveland and Oakland.

But his most significant ally over the previous two seasons has been Dallas star Luka Doncic. Doncic understands what Silas' coaching philosophies can do for young players, and has credited the Rockets coach for his rapid development at the NBA level.

Under Silas, Doncic won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was at the helm of one of the most efficient offenses in league history the following year. Silas helped Dallas average an offensive rating of 115.9 points per 100 possessions, while Doncic received his first of three All-Star selections during the 2019-20 season.

"He’s amazing," Doncic said in March. "He’s a great guy and a great coach. He helped me a lot. You guys saw how we played offense [under him]. He’s just a great person. They [Rockets] better not get rid of him. He’s a great coach, and I think these young guys need him for sure."

Silas has not had a winning record as Houston coach, but his abilities in player development has been on display. Kevin Porter Jr. took significant strives as starting point guard last season, while Jalen Green quickly established himself as a cornerstone player.

Smith, Washington, and Tari Eason are entering the NBA with lofty expectations. Working with Silas should help this talented trio reach their potential.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN