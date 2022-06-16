Skip to main content

Rockets GM Rafael Stone Seen At Dinner With Draft Prospect Paolo Banchero

The Rockets' fascination with Duke Star Paolo Banchero is becoming more and more obvious by the day

If there is one player that the Houston Rockets have been connected with most often in the 2022 NBA Draft class, it is Duke star, Paolo Banchero, who projects as a Top-3 pick.

And luckily for the Rockets, the two seem destined for each other, with the vast majority of projections seeing Banchero land in Houston.

And recently, Rockets GM Rafael Stone added more fuel to the Banchero fire, with the two being seen at dinner together at a Houston area restaurant.

The other top two, Jabari Smith (Auburn) and Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) being connected with Orlando and Oklahoma City respectively.

However, Banchero might be the best of the three in many general managers' eyes.

"Paolo is probably at the top of that big three for me because he’s the most conservative pick, and he’s consistent,” the anonymous NBA executive said. “I like him in playoff-type situations. He has the ability to make others around him better.”

Given how a number of mock drafts have looked in recent weeks, there’s a very good chance the Rockets could end up selecting Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 pick.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Banchero was the best player on a Duke team that made its first Final Four in seven years, the longest drought of Coach Mike Krzyzewski's career before he retired at season's end.

He averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Blue Devils before declaring for the draft, and he's projected to be one of the first three players to be selected in this year's draft.

One way or another, we will see who the Rockets end up with when the draft officially goes down on June 23.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

0x0
News

New Rockets Forward Marquese Chriss To Rehab Following Knee Surgery

By Coty Davis3 hours ago
USATSI_17627875_168388359_lowres
News

Rockets Weigh Offseason Options As Warriors and Celtics Battle in NBA Finals: Game 6 Preview

By Bri Amaranthus8 hours ago
usa_today_17858624.0
News

Rockets Traded Christian Wood To Clear Playing Time For Alperen Sengun

By Coty Davis17 hours ago
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
News

Grade The Trade: Rockets Deal Christian Wood to Mavericks

By Jeremy Brener17 hours ago
Wood
News

Rockets Trade Christian Wood To Mavericks for No. 26 Pick And Players

By Coty Davis18 hours ago
Clint
News

Rockets Nearly Traded Clint Capela to Celtics For Marcus Smart In 2019

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
USATSI_16840876_168393233_lowres
News

Rockets' Social Media Rank Fifth Among NBA Teams

By Coty DavisJun 15, 2022
sam-cassell-rockets
News

Ex Rocket Sam Cassell Interviewing For Jazz Coaching Job

By Jeremy BrenerJun 15, 2022