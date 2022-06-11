SI NBA Mock Draft Has Rockets Going With New Face

If there has been one prospect that has been most linked to the Houston Rockets since the conclusion of the NBA Lottery last month, it has been Duke forward, Paolo Banchero.

That's largely for good reason.

Banchero might be the most talented offensive player, as well as the most NBA-ready player in the entire draft.

And while he might not possess the same raw upside as other prospects in the class, he likely has the highest floor of the three. Not to mention he would be a tremendous fit in the Rockets' offensive system under Stephen Silas.

Thanks to those factors, Banchero is not a sure bet to fall to the Rockets at No. 3, with Oklahoma City selecting him at No. 2, or potentially even the Orlando Magic taking him first overall.

In a recent mock draft from Sports Illustrated, that was exactly the case, with the Thunder taking Banchero with the second pick, and leaving the Rockets with an interesting choice -- Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga.

3. Rockets: Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Freshman It feels fairly safe to assume that the Rockets are going to grab whichever of the top three bigs falls to them here, which in this scenario is Holmgren. Houston needs frontcourt help, and Jaden Ivey isn’t a great fit with the roster. It’s easy enough to connect those dots. Holmgren is a unique prospect in so many ways, which also makes him polarizing around the league, but the Rockets are in the middle of a long-term process and can afford him time to get comfortable. Winding up with Holmgren, who has consistently driven winning and doesn’t require a ton of offensive touches to add value, would be a pretty nice outcome. Holmgren’s foot speed defending in space and covering ground will be immediately tested in the NBA, but if he proves he can battle on switches and bother drivers as a roving rim protector, whatever else he gives you as a scorer will be gravy. He’ll face a pretty steep adjustment to the physicality of the league, but he has succeeded in spite of his slender build at each stop. Holmgren is a capable jump shooter and has great touch around the rim, but isn’t likely to be a true offensive focal point early in his career, if at all. It may take some patience, but bigs with Holmgren’s skill and instincts are few and far between. His future team will want to try and alleviate early pressure on him while optimizing his strengths as a shot-blocker and offensive cog.

Should Holmgren indeed fall to the Rockets, who would instantly give them an upgrade at the center spot, but also a player who can truly stretch the floor from the center position -- something Houston has not had in some time.

However, that would still leave a glaring hole in the backcourt next to Jalen Green.

Per SI, that is exactly what the Rockets would address with their ensuing pick at No. 17.

17. Rockets (from Nets): Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Senior The Rockets should have some flexibility here at 17, and presuming they grab a forward at No. 3, this could be a spot to add a perimeter player. While Agbaji would be a more conservative choice here, he’s likely to come off the board in the teens and should supply reliable shooting and defense early in his career. There’s some skepticism as to how much upside he really offers considering he doesn’t create much off the dribble, but he’s turned himself into a reliable player, and his low-maintenance game and floor-spacing skills could add some stability in Houston alongside Jalen Green and whoever they take at No. 3.

Suffice it to say, leaving the first round with a rookie duo of Holmgren and Agbaji, both of whom were consensus All-Americans, would be a major win for the Rockets.

And joining that rookie pairing with Green and Alperen Seguin, there would be a dynamic young core to build around for years to come in Houston.

