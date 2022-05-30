Skip to main content

Rockets Plan Major Role for Eric Gordon Next Season

Eric Gordon is expected to have a big role with the Houston Rockets for the 2022-23 season.

The Houston Rockets are currently engaged in a long-term rebuild but still have some veteran talents from the previous era on their roster. Names like Eric Gordon and Christian Wood have been in no shortage of trade speculation. 

Gordon, 33, is coming off a 2021-22 season with averages of 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. While his scoring average was the lowest since 2014, he was highly efficient as an initiator of the offense and playing off the ball.

eric-gordon-rockets-lakers
eric-gordon-thunder-rockets
eric-gordon-houston-rockets

If the Rockets sought to trade Gordon, doing so sooner rather than later would be a wise move. He is set to earn just under $19.6 million in 2022-23 and has a $20.9 million non-guaranteed final-year salary in 2023-24. Houston could command real value in trade talks. 

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets want to keep Gordon — hoping that his veteran presence in the starting lineup can help their young team continue to develop defensively. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The Rockets want to be a better defensive team, and right now, all signs are pointing to veteran Eric Gordon reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup once he returns.”

The Rockets appear unlikely to be much for players in free agency, meaning most of their moves will likely occur using the 2022 NBA Draft. Currently, the consensus projection for Houston is to select Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 overall pick. 

Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft
banchero

Banchero projects as being a four in the NBA and that would leave the Rockets still needing a veteran at the three spot. Ultimately, that would be the case whether they ended up with Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren, too. 

With Jalen Green surely set to shoulder more of the offensive load in his sophomore campaign, Gordon's off-ball strengths will become all the more valuable. Especially if they were to work Banchero into their half-court attack. 

In recent years, teams pairing up high potential prospects with cohesive veteran talents have helped the overall success of a franchise. The Phoenix Suns are a strong recent example. Not only has Chris Paul's presence changed their franchise, other veterans like Jae Crowder only help, too. 

Jaden Ivey, NBA Draft
News

Could Rockets Trade Down in NBA Draft, Select Jaden Ivey?

By Grant Afseth3 hours ago
1239309212.0
News

Rockets' Christian Wood Drawing trade interest Ahead of NBA Draft

By Coty Davis3 hours ago
asdg
News

Kobe Bryant Played A Hilarious Prank On Rockets Tracy McGrady

By Matt Galatzan10 hours ago
Daishen Nix
News

Which Prospect Do Rockets View as 'Lottery Pick' Talent?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 28, 2022
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets' Jalen Green Reveals Major Goals for 2022-23 Season

By Grant AfsethMay 28, 2022
Ham
News

Lakers To Hire Darvin Ham As Head Coach

By Coty DavisMay 27, 2022
Silas Curry
News

How Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Built Foundation To Stephen Curry's Career

By Coty DavisMay 27, 2022
Jalen 2
News

Mamba Mentality: Rockets Star Jalen Green Channels Kobe, Jordan

By Coty DavisMay 27, 2022