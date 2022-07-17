Rockets Fall 92-81 In Final Summer League Contest To Kings

HOUSTON — In the final game of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament, the Houston Rockets sustained a 92-81 defeat to the Sacramento Kings Saturday night, inside the Cox Pavilion arena in Las Vegas.

With the loss, the Rockets closed the summer league tournament on a two-game losing streak while notching a 2-3 record. Tari Eason led the Rockets with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

After two consecutive games of scoring 19 points, Jabari Smith Jr.'s offensive game took a minor decline against the Kings. Smith missed 11 out of his 15 shot attempts for 12 points in the loss. His top contribution against Sacramento took place on the defensive side of the ball, where he notched 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

TyTy Washington Jr. recorded 15 points and four assists, while Daishen Nix added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Rockets took on a short-handed Kings team that did not feature their top rookie prospect, Keegan Murray. The Kings decided to sit Murray for their final summer league game in Las Vegas, but a team effort led Sacramento to a victory.

Jeriah Horne scored a game-high 20 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field. Jared Rhoden recorded 15 points and seven rebounds in the win. With a victory over the Rockets, the Kings closed out their five-game summer league schedule with a 3-2 record.

