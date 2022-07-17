Skip to main content

Rockets Fall 92-81 In Final Summer League Contest To Kings

The Houston Rockets finished the 2022 Summer League tournament with a 2-3 record after falling to the Kings on Saturday.

HOUSTON — In the final game of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament, the Houston Rockets sustained a 92-81 defeat to the Sacramento Kings Saturday night, inside the Cox Pavilion arena in Las Vegas.

With the loss, the Rockets closed the summer league tournament on a two-game losing streak while notching a 2-3 record. Tari Eason led the Rockets with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. 

After two consecutive games of scoring 19 points, Jabari Smith Jr.'s offensive game took a minor decline against the Kings. Smith missed 11 out of his 15 shot attempts for 12 points in the loss. His top contribution against Sacramento took place on the defensive side of the ball, where he notched 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. 

TyTy Washington Jr. recorded 15 points and four assists, while Daishen Nix added 14 points and seven rebounds

The Rockets took on a short-handed Kings team that did not feature their top rookie prospect, Keegan Murray. The Kings decided to sit Murray for their final summer league game in Las Vegas, but a team effort led Sacramento to a victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jeriah Horne scored a game-high 20 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field. Jared Rhoden recorded 15 points and seven rebounds in the win. With a victory over the Rockets, the Kings closed out their five-game summer league schedule with a 3-2 record.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_18641645
News

Keegan Murray Believed His Versatility Fit Well With Rockets

By Coty Davis7 hours ago
GettyImages-1241767425
News

How To Watch: Rockets Vs. Kings Summer League Finale

By Coty Davis10 hours ago
MTkwODc1ODExNTU1ODQ1NzEz
News

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas on Jabari Smith Jr.: 'Well Beyond His Years'

By Coty DavisJul 15, 2022
GettyImages-1241767732-1568x882
News

Paolo Banchero: ‘Mind Was on Rockets’ Before NBA Draft

By Coty DavisJul 15, 2022
1241906095.0
News

Rockets Lose: 4 Observations From Summer League

By Coty DavisJul 15, 2022
1407864900-e1657643154956
News

Rockets' Win Streak Ends in Summer League Defeat To Trail Blazers

By Coty DavisJul 14, 2022
pwjs72nx3hx30opsr8hj
News

Suns Match Deandre Ayton's Offer Sheet From Pacers | NBA Tracker

By Inside The Rockets StaffJul 14, 2022
USATSI_17827850
News

Josh Christopher Out, Eron Gordon In Rockets’ Summer League?

By Coty DavisJul 14, 2022