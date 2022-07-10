Skip to main content

'My Greatest Attribute': Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Stars vs. Thunder With Defense

Despite another night with inefficient shooting, Jabari Smith Jr. left his mark on the defensive end during the Houston Rockets summer league win over the Thunder.

LAS VEGAS — When Jabari Smith Jr. stepped onto Thomas & Mack Center's court for the first time Thursday night, nerves and the pace of the game hampered his production. 

Smith's play against the Orlando Magic resulted in the Houston Rockets sustaining a 14-point defeat. Following the game, coach Rick Higgins vowed that Smith would have a better performance. Two nights later, Smith vindicated Higgins' expectations.

"I feel like I am getting into my rhythm," Smith said. "Each game feeling slower and easier to me."

Smith notched 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks in the Rockets' 90-88 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in his second game of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament.

Smith's demeanor against the Thunder was a sudden change from the opening tip. He was aggressive on both ends of the court despite shooting 26.3 percent from the field. 

Smith has yet to display the offensive talents that won him the SEC Freshman of the Year honor during his lone season at Auburn. In his first two summer league games, Smith is shooting 31 percent from the field while connecting on nine attempts.

His goal against Oklahoma City was to find different ways to impact the game as his offensive woes continued. But Smith proved he could have a greater influence on the game by establishing himself as Houston's defensive anchor.

"I feel like defense is my greatest attribute," Smith said. "Being able to guard multiple positions, defend the rim and make things hard for players who play like me. I feel like I am the best matchup as someone who can shoot and get to different spots."

Smith's play on defense helped the Rockets contain fellow top rookie Chet Holmgren. He said it was fun going up against Holmgren and is looking forward to their matchups during the 2022-23 regular season. 

Holmgren finished the game with 10 points while missing seven out of his 10 attempts from the field — one of which resulted in a block on a reverse layup attempt from Smith. 

The defensive grit and mindset Smith played with came up massive in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. 

With 12.8 seconds left in regulation, Smith recovered a loose ball on a turnover from Josh Giddey. His desire to dive on the floor was the play that ultimately saved the game for the Rockets.

"That is what you need at the end of the game from your best player," Higgins said. "If your best player is willing to do that late in the game, whose not going to do it. If our best players are willing to put their bodies on the line late in the game for there teammates — what can that make our group become?"

Smith credited having short-term memory for his bounce-back performance against the Thunder. Smith said he never worries about bad performances. He learned in college how to gain something from the experience and move on. 

With three games left in Las Vegas, Smith wants to improve his shooting while still feeling he has more to offer on defense. But while walking off the court following a victory against the Thunder, Smith no longer was hampered by nerves and the pace of the game.

