Rockets Assessing Free Agent Center Options After Christian Wood Trade

The Rockets will prioritize the center position in free agency.

The Houston Rockets participated in the first major move of the offseason by agreeing to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. The move could impact their plans for free agency.

By moving on from Wood, the Rockets are intent on embracing Alperen Sengun as the starting center. There is now a need to add depth to the position behind him.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets are expected to bypass the NBA Draft as a means of adding center depth and are assessing options in free agency.

The Rockets have begun assessing options from a deep class of free agent centers to determine plans for the position and free agency next month.

Boban Marjanovic was acquired in part of the agreed-upon trade with the Mavericks. He has not been a rotation player on a consistent basis throughout his career. While it's an option for the Rockets to utilize him, there are more impactful options.

Among the names speculated by the Houston Chronicle as potential center options include Nic Claxton, Isaiah Hartenstein, Andre Drummond, Mason Plumlee, Mo Bamba, Hassan Whiteside, JaVale McGee, and Dewayne Dedmon.

The Rockets are unlikely to commit to contracts that limit future financial flexibility but do have the full Mid-Level Exception ($10.5 million) at their disposal. Perhaps a short-term deal with higher compensation could appeal a stopgap option to sign without hampering their 2023 offseason plans.

There are a few options for the Rockets to get creative with contract structure depending on the willingness of the free agent to oblige. Using non-guaranteed money for seasons beyond the 2022-23 season could be an option.

