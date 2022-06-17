Rockets To Approach Kevin Porter Jr. Contract Talks "With Caution—If At All"

It doesn't sound likely for Kevin Porter Jr. to get a contract extension done with the Rockets this offseason.

The Houston Rockets made their first significant move of the offseason by trading Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. The focus remains on building around Jalen Green with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft being the next mechanism.

There will be other decisions the Rockets must make regarding the futures of key players. Eric Gordon will be an intriguing trade target for contenders to pursue this offseason. After moving on from Wood, trading Gordon could be a potential move to watch.

Another name to monitor is Kevin Porter Jr., who is eligible for a contract extension this summer before entering the final year of his rookie deal. He will reach restricted free agency next offseason after earning $3.2 million in 2022-23 if an agreement isn't reached.

According to ESPN, the Rockets will approach Porter's contract extension talks "with caution—if at all."

Last season, Porter averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 61 appearances. He improved his 3-point percentage from 31.1 percent in 2020-21 to 37.5 percent last season, but his overall scoring efficiency remained low.



Porter is eligible to earn up to 25 percent of the salary cap for his rookie extension, so there is a wide range he could potentially earn on his next contract. The Rockets can wait for the market to determine his value next offseason and match the offer sheet he signs if they desire to do so.

The risk for the Rockets is that Porter has a big 2022-23 season and his market becomes hot after previously having the opportunity to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

