Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Can the Houston Rockets land the top overall pick?

Tonight, the Houston Rockets among the rest of the non-playoff participants in the NBA sit at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the 2022 NBA Draft with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Rockets have the best odds for the No. 1 pick at 14 percent alongside the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

download-2

NBA Draft Lottery

Rafael-Stone-Presser-e1604612190421

Rafael Stone

stephen-silas-784x441

Stephen Silas

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

USATSI_18010148

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_17953193

Jabari Smith

USATSI_17997332

A.J. Griffin

General manager Rafael Stone is representing the Rockets at the Lottery this evening.

Last year, the Rockets received the 2nd overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. The No. 2 pick ended up being G-League Ignite guard Jalen Green, who shined bright in his rookie season.

If the Rockets were to receive the first overall pick, it would be for just the sixth time in franchise history and first time in 20 years. In the previous occurrences, the Rockets have had a ton of success picking from the start of the draft. Four of the organization's five No. 1 overall picks have been inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.

christopher_1
News

Josh Christopher Became Rockets Gem Outside 2021 Draft Lottery

By Coty Davis4 minutes ago
Silas 4
News

Luka Doncic's Postseason Run A Testament To Rockets' Coach Stephen Silas

By Coty Davis6 minutes ago
eric-gordon-houston-rockets
News

J.J. Redick: Suns Should Regret Not Trading For Eric Gordon

By Grant Afseth2 hours ago
bev-harden
News

Patrick Beverley Says Ex-Rockets Star James Harden Should Have Three MVPs

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
USATSI_18010894
News

What's At Stake For Rockets in NBA Lottery?

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Rafael-Stone-Presser-e1604612190421
News

GM Rafael Stone To Represent Rockets During NBA Draft Lottery

By Coty DavisMay 16, 2022
stephen-silas-784x441
News

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Studying Peers in NBA Playoffs

By Coty DavisMay 15, 2022
Christian Wood, Houston Rockets
News

Warriors Trade For Rockets Center Christian Wood? How It Could Happen

By Jeremy BrenerMay 15, 2022