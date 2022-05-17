How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

Can the Houston Rockets land the top overall pick?

Tonight, the Houston Rockets among the rest of the non-playoff participants in the NBA sit at the edge of their seats to learn their fate in the 2022 NBA Draft with the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Rockets have the best odds for the No. 1 pick at 14 percent alongside the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

Here's a look at how to watch tonight's event:

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Chances to be awarded No. 1 overall pick:

Houston, Orlando, Detroit - 14% each

Oklahoma City - 12.5%

Indiana - 10.5%

Portland - 9%

Sacramento - 7.5%

LA Lakers - 6%

San Antonio - 4.5%

Washington - 3%

New York - 2%

LA Clippers - 1.5%

Charlotte - 1%

Cleveland - 0.5%

General manager Rafael Stone is representing the Rockets at the Lottery this evening.

Last year, the Rockets received the 2nd overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery. The No. 2 pick ended up being G-League Ignite guard Jalen Green, who shined bright in his rookie season.

If the Rockets were to receive the first overall pick, it would be for just the sixth time in franchise history and first time in 20 years. In the previous occurrences, the Rockets have had a ton of success picking from the start of the draft. Four of the organization's five No. 1 overall picks have been inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

Candidates for the top overall pick this year include Auburn's Jabari Smith, Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.