Re-Drafting 2018: Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate Undervalued?

Jae'Sean Tate has become of the Houston Rockets' most important players during a moment when the team is treading the waters of the rebuilding phase. But things weren't necessarily heading in that direction entering the 2018 draft.

The Rockets ended that draft night with guard De'Anthony Melton and forward Vincent Edwards on their roster. Houston did not have a first-round pick in this draft because the trade sent the would-be selection to the Los Angeles Clippers in the blockbuster Chris Paul deal of June 2017.

Meanwhile, Tate went undrafted out of Ohio State after averaging 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals during his senior year.

Overlooked that night, Tate would play overseas in Belgium and Australia before the Rockets finally signed him in 2020. He immediately made an impact and was named to the league's All-Rookie First Team.

But despite his first-team selection following an unprecedented journey to the league, Tate seems to still be overlooked in Bleacher Report's re-draft of 2018 that was recently released.

Though Tate was technically a rookie in 2020, he declared for the draft in 2018. And in this re-draft, he comes in at just No. 26 overall despite what is known about his career at this point.

He's re-drafted behind players like Melton, Duncan Robinson, and Donte DiVincenzo, who, while all talented, didn't achieve the kind of immediate rookie success that Tate did.

Tate's defensive ferociousness and tough-nosed play style have made him a fan favorite in Houston. He averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his second season with the Rockets last year.

He'll get his next chance to continue proving naysayers wrong when the Rockets begin the 2022-23 season against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

