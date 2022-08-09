Houston Hype: 2 Rockets Land on NBA's 'Most Exciting' List

The Houston Rockets might be one of the most unique teams in the NBA for more reasons than one.

As equally entertaining as they are young and inexperienced, Houston's current talent and future projected success makes for an interesting combination headed into the 2022-23 season.

With players like Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, and now, No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., it's hard not to feel some excitement despite the team producing a league-worst 20-62 record last season.

Bleacher Report revealed Thursday its first and second-team selections for the most exciting young NBA players at each position, ranking players 22-years-old or younger that also have a high level of entertainment value.

Here are the teams:

First Team

PG - LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

SG - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

SF - Anthony Edwards, Minnesotta Timberwolves

PF - Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

C - Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Second Team

PG - Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

SG - Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

SF - Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

PF - Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

C - James Wiseman, Golden State Warriors

Green, who averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists before being named to the All-Rookie First Team this past season, had a tough hill to climb in these rankings due to the depth at the backcourt spots.

He'll need to continue to impress if he wants to considered better than the proven star-level talent of LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Maxey.

For Sengun, his averages of 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists may not seem like first-team level stats on the surface, but the ability he showed as a passer, finisher, and sneaky defender as a rookie this past season was deserving of a spot on this list based on the potential alone.

With most of the young talent in the league at the guard spot, Sengun eared this first-team selection despite the fact that Green's rookie year was more successful.

Regardless, the second-year duo in combination with the rest of Houston's roster is primed for team-wide excitement - and a handful of more victories - this season.

