The Houston Rockets used the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to select Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward possesses over a 7-foot wingspan, bringing significant lateral quickness and overall athleticism.

"I feel like defense is my greatest attribute," Smith said. "Being able to guard multiple positions, defend the rim, and make things hard for players who play like me. I feel like I am the best matchup as someone who can shoot and get to different spots."

The video below shows the key ways Smith Jr. will be a dynamic defensive contributor at the NBA level for the Rockets. He showcased a little bit of everything during his performance in Las Vegas during Summer League.

There is major value in having a versatile defensive player that can make well-timed low-man rotations, excel at guarding multiple positions on switches, and just generally thrives as a defensive playmaker with timing and quick hands. Smith checks all of those boxes and then some.

"I want him to explore his game," Silas told ESPN. "I do not want to put him in a box. His shooting ability is going to be huge for our group. And mixing him in with the other guys we already have, Jabari will be able to benefit from playing alongside the guys who can make plays for him."

Perhaps one of the more intriguing thoughts about Smith's long-term potential is the tools he has that make him capable of sliding over to the small ball five role. Given he's an effective shooter with quickness, he could pose matchup problems on the other end while anchoring a switch-everything defense.

There is a lot of value that Smith brings just from his skill-set alone. However, the mentality he has where winning is the most important of all will help in further establishing a culture of winning during his time with the Rockets.

“What defines Jabari, he’s all about winning. He’s going to be an incredible teammate. He’s got the right confidence and swag with the desire and understanding he’s 19 years old. He will set the bar high. It will be for Houston to win championships and for him to develop into an NBA All-Star,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told KRPC 2's Chancellor Johnson.

The next chance to see Smith in NBA action will be on Oct. 2 when the Rockets take on the San Antonio Spurs in their preseason opener at Toyota Center.

