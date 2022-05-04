NBA Personality Bill Simmons Says ‘F--k' Rockets Rookie Jalen Green

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green did not impress Bill Simmons with his rookie campaign.

There were few rookies in the 2021-22 NBA season who were more impressive than Houston Rockets guard, Jalen Green, who finished his rookie campaign as a candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year, and the NBA's All-Rookie Team.

And there are even fewer NBA media personalities who are as outspoken as Bill Simmons.

Earlier this month on an episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, the titular host was involved in a discussion about the NBA's All-Rookie teams, expressing his displeasure with the young Rockets star being in the running.

“F–k Jalen Green,” Simmons said on the episode. “I don’t care you’re scoring 40 points and your team’s 19-60. Congratulations. Herb Jones is like guarding dudes in real games. Now, the Houston people are going to be mad at me. I’m sorry. I like winning players, I’m sorry. Jalen Green will get there, it’s just that team was 21-61 this year or whatever.” Unfortunately for Simmons, there is nothing concrete to support his opposition to the 20-year-old. While it is true that the Rockets struggled in 2021 with a 20-62 record, few rookies involved in either the first team or the second team discussion played on teams with winning records. Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons finished the year 23-59, Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic finished 22-58, and Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City Thunder finished 24-48. None of those three players, who are candidates for the All-Rookie team in their own right, were on winning basketball teams.

Not to mention the New Orleans Pelicans, led by rookie Herb Jones, who finished 36-46, and only made the playoffs by virtue of a weak Western Conference and the new play-in format.

Green, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, exploded onto the scene in his inaugural season, averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes in 67 regular-season games.

Green ended the year ranked second among all rookie scorers behind only Cunningham (17.4), and hit nearly 43 percent of his shots from the field, including 34 percent from three.

To be fair, Simmons was mostly facetious and has no ill feelings towards Green.

I'm pro-Jalen Green," Simmons said. "I just don't think he was one of the top-5 rookies. But we also had an iconic rookie class. I think that was one of the best rookie classes we've had."

However, given his performance on what was arguably the NBA's worst roster, it is hard to imagine five candidates more deserving to be on the All-Rookie First Team than Green.