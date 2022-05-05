Tilman Fertitta Teases ‘Big Move’ For Rockets Future

Tilman Fertitta and the Rockets have big plans going forward

The Houston Rockets seemingly struck gold in last year's NBA Draft when they selected Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick, followed by acquiring Alperen Sengun via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Green went on to average 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes in 67 regular-season games, while Sengun added 9.6 points, 5.5 pounds and 2.6 assists in 72 games with 13 starts.

Green ended the year ranked second among all rookie scorers behind only Cunningham (17.4), and hit nearly 43 percent of his shots from the field, including 34 percent from three.

Sengun meanwhile, hit 47.4 percent from the floor.

To put it bluntly, the long-term future of the rebuilding Rockets already looks bright.

And according to Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta, things are just getting started.

"I think you’re going to see improvement this year and I think our big move is after this coming year," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle. "We expect to win more ballgames this coming season, and we expect to make a big move (the) next year."

Fertitta was far from specific on the moves, but after the 2022-23 season, the Rockets could obtain extensive cap relief.

John Wall's albatross $47,366,760 contract coming off the books heading into 2023-2024, while Christian Wood will also be an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, the Rockets also have six first-round picks from 2022 through 2024.

Either way, rebuilding is a process. One that, with all the various assets and cap room moving forward, Fertitta is not going to rush.

"It is difficult. But basketball operations has a plan and there’s a process, and you have to be disciplined not to meddle with this process, and give this plan an opportunity to take."