Skip to main content

Tilman Fertitta Teases ‘Big Move’ For Rockets Future

Tilman Fertitta and the Rockets have big plans going forward

The Houston Rockets seemingly struck gold in last year's NBA Draft when they selected Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick, followed by acquiring Alperen Sengun via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Green went on to average 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes in 67 regular-season games, while Sengun added 9.6 points, 5.5 pounds and 2.6 assists in 72 games with 13 starts.

Green ended the year ranked second among all rookie scorers behind only Cunningham (17.4), and hit nearly 43 percent of his shots from the field, including 34 percent from three. 

Sengun meanwhile, hit 47.4 percent from the floor. 

To put it bluntly, the long-term future of the rebuilding Rockets already looks bright. 

And according to Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta, things are just getting started.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_12501323
USATSI_17197234
USATSI_18058199

"I think you’re going to see improvement this year and I think our big move is after this coming year," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle. "We expect to win more ballgames this coming season, and we expect to make a big move (the) next year."

Fertitta was far from specific on the moves, but after the 2022-23 season, the Rockets could obtain extensive cap relief. 

John Wall's albatross $47,366,760 contract coming off the books heading into 2023-2024, while Christian Wood will also be an unrestricted free agent. 

Meanwhile, the Rockets also have six first-round picks from 2022 through 2024.

Either way, rebuilding is a process. One that, with all the various assets and cap room moving forward, Fertitta is not going to rush. 

"It is difficult. But basketball operations has a plan and there’s a process, and you have to be disciplined not to meddle with this process, and give this plan an opportunity to take."

bill simmons jalen green
News

Bill Simmons Explains His ‘F--k' Rockets Rookie Jalen Green Remark

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
scottie-pippen-chicago-bulls
News

Scottie Pippen's All-Time Starting 5? Hall of Famer Includes Former Rockets Teammate, Then Backs Out

By Jeremy BrenerMay 4, 2022
chet holmgren dunk
News

Who's No. 1? New NBA Draft Mocks 7-0 Center Rockets

By Mike FisherMay 4, 2022
Elon Musk
News

Rockets Hilariously Impersonate Elon Musk On Twitter Vying For NBA Draft Luck

By Grant AfsethMay 3, 2022
mike-d'antoni-houston-rockets
News

Former Rockets HC Mike D'Antoni Named Candidate for Coaching Vacancies

By Jeremy BrenerMay 3, 2022
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
News

'Easy As 1, 2, 3': Rockets Release NBA Draft Lottery Themed Ticket Plan

By Grant AfsethMay 3, 2022
Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets
News

NBA Insider Proposes Houston Rockets Trade For Nets' Ben Simmons

By Grant AfsethMay 3, 2022
U3
News

Report: Rockets' Usman Garuba To Play EuroBasket Tournament For Spain

By Coty DavisMay 3, 2022