Rumor: Ex-Rockets Star James Harden's Jersey Retired After Spending $1 Million at Strip Club

James Harden, while he was still a member of the Houston Rockets, supposedly had a night out on the town that will be talked about forever in NBA circles.

When it comes to NBA superstars, James Harden is about as polarizing as they come. He's one of the most offensively gifted players the game has ever seen, and yet, despite having won a league MVP award in 2018, it feels like we could've witnessed a lot more greatness from Harden over the years had nightlife activities not been so extensive.

According to The Joe Budden Podcast, the former Houston Rockets star is such a legendary party man that a local strip club retired his jersey after he allegedly spent $1 million in one night alone.

"James has his jersey like hanging from the top," said co-host Jamil "Mal" Clay. "They were doing that because they said James has been going in there spending like [a lot of money], you know what I mean? So they gave him his own jersey hanging from the rafters of the strip club.”

Although Harden is still a very productive player at age 32 – he averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers this season – his body might be starting to feel the toll from all his extracurricular activities.

While splitting time between Brooklyn and Philly, Harden's overall field goal percentage (41 percent) was the worst it's been since his rookie season, and his 3-point percentage (33 percent) was a career low. He's also started to miss more games due to nagging injuries than we've seen in recent years.

According to one report, the Rockets have supposedly "made it clear" to Harden that they'd be open to a reunion if the opportunity presents itself. Harden still has to decide on whether or not he's going to opt into the last year of his contract with the 76ers, which is worth $47 million. If he opts out, he would become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Given the current trajectory of Harden's scoring and efficiency, it might not be wise for the Rockets to entertain bringing him back and risk his habits rubbing off on their young and promising guard, Jalen Green.

But one thing is for sure... the Houston strip clubs would love to see him make his return. They might even throw him a championship parade this time.

