ESPN Ranks Jalen Green Among NBA's Best 25 Players Under 25

Houston Rockets rising star Jalen Green was ranked among the top 25 players in the NBA under the age of 25.

As the Houston Rockets rebuild following the end of the James Harden era, a centerpiece of those efforts will be Jalen Green. The expectations are high after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Green got off to a relatively slow start to his rookie campaign, especially for being such a highly-touted prospect. From the Rockets' season opener through January, Green played 35 games and averaged a highly inefficient 14. points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Green closed the season on a very high note. In fact, he made history in the process — coming one game short of tying Allen Iverson's record for the most consecutive 30-point games by a rookie. Green averaged 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists from the start of March through the end of the Rockets' season.

ESPN produced a rankings list of the top 25 players in the NBA under the age of 25. The focus of the list is based on the future potential of each player, not mostly on where they are at as a player present day.

The hot streak Green was on to close his rookie campaign played a key role in not only making the list but also ranking ahead of names like De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Maxey.

Green is expected to make an "Anthony Edwards-like sophomore jump" next season — contributing to his ranking on the list. ESPN would like to see him play better defense and be a more consistent playmaker in 2021-22.

"Green's defense and consistency as a playmaker need considerable work, but I ranked him 14th on my personal list, as I'm expecting an Anthony Edwards-like sophomore jump given his combination of shot-making, burst and bounce at 6-foot-6."

For explosive, score-first guards, it can take time before they get comfortable enough in the NBA to put up a lot of points while being efficient in the process. Green made real strides in that regard as his rookie season played out. Going forward, being efficient on a consistent basis is crucial.

It should only become easier for Green as the Rockets continue to add talented complementary players around him. While veterans like Eric Gordon and Christian Wood are helpful to take pressure off Green, there are plenty of spots where talent can be improved.

While the Rockets are not yet certain regarding where their pick will fall in the 2022 NBA Draft order, they will undoubtedly be in a position to add a dynamic prospect. Making the right selection could offer Green a potential co-star — making it more challenging for teams to load up on him.