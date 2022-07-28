Lakers Waiting To Trade For Rockets Eric Gordon

Despite endless trade rumors, Eric Gordon is still a member of the Houston Rockets. Gordon was around the team during the summer league in Las Vegas. And if the season started today, he would likely be a starter alongside the Rockets' youngsters.

According to Marc Stein's newsletter, Gordon could still be a trade target as the Los Angeles Lakers look to surround LeBron James with more talent. But the Lakers would like to take care of the one situation before trading for Gordon.

"The Lakers, above all, would also prefer to hold off on secondary trades, like the various Indiana options or a potential Eric Gordon deal with Houston until they know that acquiring Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn is no longer an option."

Each player the Lakers could trade for is similar to Gordon — a three-level scoring threat who can make a positive impact on the defensive end.

Gordon would be a significant addition to the Lakers roster. But Los Angeles will have to pay a hefty price to land the former Sixth-Man of the Year winner. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston has placed a lofty trade value on Gordon but did not specify what general manager Rafael Stone is asking.

The Rockets' asking price played a major role in why the Philadelphia 76ers, and other teams, decided not to acquire Gordon on draft night in June.

Gordon has played six seasons in Houston after joining the Rockets in 2016. He has averaged 16.1 points on 41.9 percent shooting from the field, including 36.1 percent behind the arc, in 332 career games in Houston.

