Rockets Legend Clyde Drexler Inducted Into Houston's Sports Hall Of Fame

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets legend Clyde Drexler is forever embedded in the city's sports history. Drexler, alongside Roger Clemens and Sheryl Swoopes, was one of three athletes inducted into the Houston Sports Hall Of Fame Tuesday evening.

"To me, it's an honor to be an honoree for the class of 2022," Drexler told Sports Radio 610. "And to be in the same class as Sheryl and Roger, two of the very best to do it, it's a tremendous honor."

Drexler helped the Rockets win their second consecutive championship following a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers in February of 1995. But before extending his Hall of Fame career with the Rockets, Drexler was already a Houston sports legend.

Drexler is an alumnus of Sterling High School. And following his prep career, Drexler played three seasons at the University of Houston from 1980-1983.

While playing alongside Hakeem Olajuwon, Drexler played a significant role in helping the Houston Cougars establish the Phi Slama Jama.

The Cougars advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1982 and 1983. During Drexler's final season with Houston, the Cougars lost to the NC State Wolfpack during the 1983 National Championship Game. Drexler averaged 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds in 96 career games with the Cougars.

Drexler, a member of the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversary team, has his No. 22 jersey retired by the Rockets and the University of Houston.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN