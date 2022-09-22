Marquis Daniels Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To Former NBA All-Star

HOUSTON — Auburn player development coach Marquis Daniels has seen a plethora of basketball talent over the previous three decades and could be an expert in analyzing the modern-day big man.

Daniels, who played 14 years in the NBA, began his career alongside Dirk Nowitzki as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He later became teammates with Kevin Garnett during his three-year stint with the Boston Celtics.

Daniels' experiences with Garnett and Nowitzki paid off when working with Houston Rockets rookie sensation Jabari Smith Jr. during his lone season at Auburn University.

Smith's skill set on both ends of the floor made him a unique prospect. But there is one former NBA All-Star Daniels could not help but compare when analyzing Houston's rookie.

"I saw him as an athletic Rashard Lewis," Daniels said during his exclusive interview with Inside the Rockets. "Rashard had that high release and shot the ball well. I see Jabari the same way, if you put someone too small on him, he can shoot right over the top of them."

If Smith develops into a player of Lewis' caliber, the Rockets have a bright future with the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year winner.

Lewis was a 17-year veteran who became a two-time NBA All-Star and champion with the Miami Heat. Lewis' best stint took place during the nine seasons he spent playing for the Seattle Supersonics, where he averaged 16.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting from the field in 617 career games.

The Supersonics drafted Lewis in the second round (No. 32 overall) of the 1998 NBA Draft from Alief Elsik High School in Houston.

"Rashard was a problem back in his Seattle days," Daniels said. "I see Jabari in the same way. But I do think Jabari's motor may be higher. He is going to defend all the time. He's going to get to the basket. And he may dunk on you. Jabari is a more athletic version than Rashard Lewis."

The Rockets will hold their annual Media Day on Monday, Sept. 26. The team will begin training camp on Sept. 27 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.

