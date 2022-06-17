MarJon Beauchamp Can Bring Defense and Energy To Rockets

NBA draft prospect MarJon Beauchamp believes there are two special traits he can add to the Houston Rockets' young corps.

HOUSTON — MarJon Beauchamp is one of a handful of players entering the draft as a prospect from the G League Ignite. Several teams have expressed interest in Beauchamp ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft — including the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets hosted a pre-draft workout with Beauchamp on June 2. After the trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Rockets will have two chances to acquire Beauchamp on June 23 at picks No. 17 and 26.

Beauchamp is a 6-foot-6 two-guard whose talents will add much-needed depth to the Rockets' deficiencies on the wing. Beauchamp said his meeting with Houston went well and believes there's a fit between himself and the organization.

"I definitely feel there is a fit there," Beauchamp said when speaking to the media on Friday. "I feel like I can bring the spark to the team and the energy on the defensive side. With the young players that they have, I am pretty sure they like to play fast and I'll be crazy with them on the fastbreak."

If the Rockets select Beauchamp, he will join a team familiar with several of Houston's young corp. Beauchamp said he knows Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher, but his closest relationship is with Jalen Green.

Beauchamp and Green have known each other since middle school. But a potential reunion in Houston would mark the first time the Ignite alumni played on the same team. And as a friendly foe, Beauchamp has drawn inspiration from the Rockets' star rookie.

Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 12 games played for the Ignite during the 2022 campaign.

