Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Charlotte Hornets

HOUSTON — The Charlotte Hornets are close to putting the final touches on their rebuilding project.

The Hornets improved by 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign with a 43-40 record, the franchise's best since 2016. Charlotte qualified for the play-in tournament as the 10th seed for the second consecutive year, but their promising season ended in a 29-point defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hornets' most significant off-season acquisition came by the re-hiring of Steve Clifford, who replaced James Borrego as head coach. But Charlotte may have had the worst off-season of the summer.

Although off-court issues forced general manager Mitch Kupchak to make discouraging roster decisions, the Hornets departed from Miles Bridges and Montrezl Harrell this summer and did not replace their services.

With the jettison of Bridges, the Hornets lost their second-best player, who averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds last season.

He was on his way to a near-max-level contract this offseason before his arrest for domestic violence in June. Bridges remains a restricted free agent prior to the start of training camp.

The Hornets could take a step backward next season following the departure of Bridges and Harrell, which could result in the franchise losing a year of LaMelo Ball's young prime.

Ball showcased in his second season that he is the franchise star Charlotte has yearned for since Kemba Walker's departure. He averaged a career-best 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds en route to his first All-Star nod, but Ball alone may not be enough to lift the Hornets out of mediocrity in the tough eastern conference.

The Hornets could end the 2022-23 season competing for the post-season as a play-in tournament team. But their weakened roster could leave the franchise vulnerable for the Houston Rockets to record a pair of upset victories next season.

Key additions: Bryce McGowens and Mark Williams

Key subtractions: Miles Bridges, Montrezl Harrell, Scottie Lewis and Isaiah Thomas

2021-22 season series: Rockets 1, Trail Hornets 1

2022-23 season matchups: Jan. 18 (Home) and Apr. 7 (Away)

