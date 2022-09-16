Rockets Opponent Season Preview: New York Knicks

HOUSTON — The New York Knicks have spent the entire off-season searching for a new franchise star. The Knicks failed to land a marquee player during free agency and missed out on the chance to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Jalen Brunson may have been New York's top off-season acquisition, but extending R.J. Barrett's rookie contract may have been the Knicks' most important decision of the summer.

Since drafting Barrett in 2019, the then 19-year-old prospect from Duke has enhanced his game each year he has been in the league. During the 2021-22 campaign, Barrett averaged a career-best 20.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting from the field.

The Knicks, who produced a 37-45 record last season, fell short to qualify of the NBA's post-season play-in tournament. But should Barrett take a leap into All-Star contention next season, the Knicks could be a dark horse playoff team.

The talent gap between the Knicks and the Houston Rockets isn't as vast as one might believe. But the Knicks could have the Rockets' number for the second consecutive season due to their experience.

Last season, New York swept the Rockets during their two-game interconference series. Knicks' All-Star forward Julius Randle averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds against the Rockets during the 2021-22 campaign.

Key additions: Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Trevor Keels.

Key subtractions: Alec Burks, Taj Gibson, Nerlens Noel and Kemba Walker

2021-22 season series: Knicks 2, Rockets 0

2022-23 season matchups: Dec. 31 (Home) and Mar. 27 (Away)

