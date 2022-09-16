Skip to main content

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: New York Knicks

Will R.J. Barrett help the Knicks sustain their dominance over the Houston Rockets next season?

HOUSTON — The New York Knicks have spent the entire off-season searching for a new franchise star. The Knicks failed to land a marquee player during free agency and missed out on the chance to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Jalen Brunson may have been New York's top off-season acquisition, but extending R.J. Barrett's rookie contract may have been the Knicks' most important decision of the summer.

Since drafting Barrett in 2019, the then 19-year-old prospect from Duke has enhanced his game each year he has been in the league. During the 2021-22 campaign, Barrett averaged a career-best 20.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting from the field. 

The Knicks, who produced a 37-45 record last season, fell short to qualify of the NBA's post-season play-in tournament. But should Barrett take a leap into All-Star contention next season, the Knicks could be a dark horse playoff team.

The talent gap between the Knicks and the Houston Rockets isn't as vast as one might believe. But the Knicks could have the Rockets' number for the second consecutive season due to their experience.

Last season, New York swept the Rockets during their two-game interconference series. Knicks' All-Star forward Julius Randle averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds against the Rockets during the 2021-22 campaign. 

Key additions: Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Trevor Keels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key subtractions: Alec Burks, Taj Gibson, Nerlens Noel and Kemba Walker

2021-22 season series: Knicks 2, Rockets 0

2022-23 season matchups: Dec. 31 (Home) and Mar. 27 (Away)

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_15551698
News

Former Rockets Assistant Coach Jeff Hornacek Joins Jazz Coaching Staff

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_15851931
News

Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17828034
News

Jae'Sean Tate Believes Rockets Are Ready To Take Next Step in 2023

By Coty M. Davis
Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets GM Wonders if Usman Garuba Can 'Translate' EuroBasket Success to NBA

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_18150258
News

Rockets Legend Clyde Drexler Inducted Into Houston's Sports Hall Of Fame

By Coty M. Davis
jalen green 1
News

Rockets Star Jalen Green Joins 'Little Brother' on Longhorns Recruiting Visit

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17458246
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Washington Wizards

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17947230
News

Kevin Porter Jr. Excited For Rockets Off-Season Growth

By Coty M. Davis