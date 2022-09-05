Should Rockets Trade For Cam Reddish Untapped Potential?

HOUSTON — General manager Rafael Stone has not been shy about his approach to rebuilding the Houston Rockets.

Since he replaced Daryl Morey as general manager in December of 2020, Stone has taken significant risks on his way to building one of the most intriguing young teams in the league.

His most notable gamble took place in January of 2021 when the Rockets acquired Kevin Porter Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Eighteen months after his arrival in Houston, Stone's acquisition of Porter is starting to look like a prominent investment for the future.

Before the NBA Draft in June, Stone revealed that the Rockets rebuild is still in the early stage that requires him to focus on accumulating young talent.

Following a report by the New York Post that disclosed Cam Reddish's trade request from the New York Knicks, Stone should consider adding the 23-year-old forward to Houston's young corps.

Reddish has had a disheartening start to his pro career since the Atlanta Hawks drafted the Pennsylvania native in the first round (No. 10 overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

As a one-and-done prospect from Duke, Reddish has not lived up to the lofty expectations when compared to his collegiate teammates, R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson. But should the Rockets land the 6-foot-8 forward, the acquisition of Reddish could make for a low-risk, high-reward situation for Houston's rebuilding project.

The Rockets will give Reddish his best opportunity to see the court since entering the league. But by joining Houston, Reddish will have a chance to develop under the stewardship of coach Stephen Silas.

After joining his dad's coaching staff in 2000, Silas has helped some of the NBA's best players reach their potential.

Baron Davis, Luka Doncic and Kemba Walker reached All-Star levels working with Silas in Charlotte, Dallas and New Orleans. LeBron James and Stephen Curry has credited Silas for laying the groundwork for their respective Hall-of-Fame careers during their time together in Cleveland and Oakland.

The opportunity to evolve under Silas could result in Reddish reaching the potential 3-and-D prospect that made him a highly sought-after player in college.

The Knicks' asking price will not be high for Reddish, who could fill the Rockets' void at small forward.

Should Reddish find his niche alongside Porter, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., his on-court production could help the Rockets regain their status as one of the premier teams in the league.

In 133 games, Reddish has averaged 10.5 points on 38.7 percent shooting from the field, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals as a member of the Hawks and Knicks.

