Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Portland Trail Blazers

HOUSTON — Damian Lillard is putting together a resume that has made him the third-best player in franchise history.

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Lillard with their No. 6 selection of the 2012 NBA Draft, and he has led the franchise to one of the most successful eras in team history. Outside of his rookie campaign in 2013, Lillard has led the Trail Blazers to the post-season every year up until the 2021-22 campaign.

Lillard missed 53 games due to an abdominal injury, and the Trail Blazers fell into an abyss while posting a 27-55 record.

Portland is entering the 2022-23 season with their All-Star point guard fully healthy. And despite losing his best friend in C.J. McCollum in February to the New Orleans Pelicans, Lillard could be returning to the Trail Blazers that has built arguably their best supporting cast around him.

The Trail Blazers made several moves throughout the off-season, but the acquisition of Jerami Grant may have been the franchise's best.

Grant is joining the Trail Blazers following a career tenure with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 20.9 points across 101 games in Detroit while maintaining his status as a premier perimeter defender.

Last season, Grant led the Pistons to an eight-point victory over the Houston Rockets inside the Toyota Center by scoring 35 points, to go along with five rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The Trail Blazers have been the second-worst team in the league on defense by averaging a defensive net rating of 115.9 the previous three seasons. With the addition of Grant, the Trail Blazers' defense could be moderate at best.

Key additions: Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Gabriel Procida and Shaedon Sharpe.

Key subtractions: Keljin Blevins, C.J. Elleby, Elijah Hughes, Joe Ingles and Ben McLemore.

2021-22 season series: Rockets 2, Trail Blazers 2

2022-23 season matchups: Oct. 28 (Away), Dec. 17 (Home) and Feb. 26 (Away)

