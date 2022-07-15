Rockets Lose: 4 Observations From Summer League

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets sustained an 85-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament Thursday night, inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

While watching them fall to 2-2 in the tournament, here are four observations following the Rockets' defeat to the Trail Blazers.

Rockets lack of ball movement resulted in loss

The Rockets began the night shooting 45 percent from the field to take a 28-14 lead entering the second quarter.

Rookies Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. set the tone early for the Rockets by scoring a combined 10 of Houston's first-quarter points. But the Rockets jumped out to an early 14-point lead due to their ball movement.

Houston did a great job sharing the ball during the first 10 minutes of the game. The ball movement the Rockets showcased during the first quarter ceased, though, starting in the second period, and made the offense stagnant.

The inability (unwillingness?) to move the ball resulted in the Trail Blazers outscoring the Rockets 71-49 over the next three quarters, while the Rockets shot 27 percent from the field the remainder of the game.

Aric Holman deserves a training camp roster spot

The Rockets have had a few standouts since the start of the summer league tournament on July 7. But Aric Holman has been Houston's most significant surprise.

Holman took advantage of the additional minutes that became available following the injury to Usman Garuba. And his play against the Trail Blazers was a reminder of why the Rockets should sign Holman to a training camp roster spot in September.

Holman finished the game showcasing his impact on both ends of the court. He notched 10 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 17 minutes of play.

General manager Rafael Stone has yet to find a backup big man to Alperen Sengun ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. But Stone's answer could come by giving Holman a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

Rockets missed Josh Christopher

A day before the Rockets battled the Trail Blazers during their final game inside the Thomas & Mack Center, Houston ruled Josh Christopher out for the remainder of the summer league tournament.

Christopher sustained a hip injury following a win over the San Antonio Spurs Monday evening, and the Rockets missed his on-court contributions.

Houston could have used the 19.6 points Christopher averaged when the offense began to struggle, and it appeared that the Rockets could have used an on-court alpha to keep the game flowing on the offensive end.

As the player with the most NBA experience, Christopher took the helm as the Rockets' leader in Las Vegas, and his presence felt needed in 30 out of Houston's 40 minutes of competition against the Trail Blazers.

Eron Gordon finally saw the court

In the absence of Josh Christopher, the Rockets finally gave Eron Gordon playing time during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament. His lone appearance took place early in the second quarter — where he played a little over four minutes.

With the Rockets concluding their summer league schedule Saturday against the Sacramento Kings, Gordon will likely get more playing time now that Houston is officially out of the running for the championship title.

