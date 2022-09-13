Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Sacramento Kings

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are still in the early stages of a rebuild. And for the first time in the post-James-Harden era, the Rockets have some expectations entering a new year.

But if there is one franchise that has constructed an outline on how not to rebuild a team, the Sacramento Kings are a prime example.

The Kings have been in a rebuild since their final post-season appearance in 2006. The 2018-19 campaign marked their best season over the previous 16 years when Sacramento finished the year with a 39-43 record.

Sacramento has been in search of a franchise star since departing from DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. And the team may have found its answer in Keegan Murray.

The Kings drafted Murray with the No. 4 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, and the rookie from Iowa was arguably the best rookie prospect during the Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

Murray was fifth in scoring, averaging 23.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field while connecting on 40.0 percent of his shots from behind the arc. His impressive play resulted in Murray taking home MVP honors as one of five players to be named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League first team.

With the addition of Murray, the 2022-23 season could finally be the year the Kings rise from the abyss of the western conference.

De'Aaron Fox, who averaged 23.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting and 5.6 assists in 59 games last year, continues to illustrate why he is held as one of the top young players at his position.

Key additions: Coach Mike Brown, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray

Key subtractions: Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Jeremy Lamb

2021-22 season series: Kings 3, Rockets 1

2022-23 season matchups: Jan. 11 (Away), Jan. 13 (Away), Feb. 6 (Home) and Feb. 8 (Home)

