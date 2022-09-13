Skip to main content
Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Sacramento Kings

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Sacramento Kings

During the 2022 campaign, the Houston Rockets will be facing a Kings team that has been in a rebuild for nearly two decades.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are still in the early stages of a rebuild. And for the first time in the post-James-Harden era, the Rockets have some expectations entering a new year. 

But if there is one franchise that has constructed an outline on how not to rebuild a team, the Sacramento Kings are a prime example. 

The Kings have been in a rebuild since their final post-season appearance in 2006. The 2018-19 campaign marked their best season over the previous 16 years when Sacramento finished the year with a 39-43 record.

Sacramento has been in search of a franchise star since departing from DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. And the team may have found its answer in Keegan Murray. 

The Kings drafted Murray with the No. 4 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, and the rookie from Iowa was arguably the best rookie prospect during the Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

Murray was fifth in scoring, averaging 23.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field while connecting on 40.0 percent of his shots from behind the arc. His impressive play resulted in Murray taking home MVP honors as one of five players to be named to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League first team.

With the addition of Murray, the 2022-23 season could finally be the year the Kings rise from the abyss of the western conference. 

De'Aaron Fox, who averaged 23.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting and 5.6 assists in 59 games last year, continues to illustrate why he is held as one of the top young players at his position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key additions: Coach Mike Brown, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray

Key subtractions: Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Jeremy Lamb

2021-22 season series: Kings 3, Rockets 1

2022-23 season matchups: Jan. 11 (Away), Jan. 13 (Away), Feb. 6 (Home) and Feb. 8 (Home)

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

FceLGrfX0AEoPkF
News

Patriot Day: Rockets Show Appreciation For Houston's First Responders

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_16937632
News

NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Rockets Ride?

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Green-USA TODAY Sports
News

LISTEN: What Are Biggest Rockets Storylines This Season?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_17135773
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Detroit Pistons

By Coty M. Davis
Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Scout Likes Idea of Rockets Trading for Jazz Guard Mike Conley?

By Grant Afseth
Boban Marjanovic
News

Houston Rockets Veteran Boban Marjanovic Has a New Best Friend

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_18660445
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Orlando Magic

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18057746
News

NBA 2K23: Jalen Green Rated As Rockets Best Player

By Coty M. Davis