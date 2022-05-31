Rockets Add Familiar Face, Dynamic Guard in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Houston Rockets are getting closer and closer to having to make a major decision in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sitting with the No. 3 overall pick, in what some consider a 'three-player draft', the Rockets have been largely connected with one player in particular, Duke's Paolo Banchero.

And in Tuesday's latest ESPN mock draft, that was once again the case, with Jonathan Givony once again sending the Duke star to Houston. Though there was also the mention of Purdue star Jaden Ivey.

3. Houston Rockets

Paolo Banchero

Duke

PF/C

The Rockets pick third in what many consider to be a three-player draft, making this a relatively easy choice on face value. Ivey's candidacy is also under consideration here, as the idea of constructing arguably the most explosive backcourt in the NBA is said to be intriguing for Rockets brass. But it will be difficult to pass on what many consider to be the draft's most skilled offensive player -- a 6-10, shot-creating dynamo in Banchero who can carry a significant load with his ability to handle, pass and shoot. Banchero's playmaking ability should pair well with the explosive transition scoring and shot-making ability Jalen Green offers. Banchero could start next to a more traditional big man (Alperen Sengun) or operate alongside another perimeter-oriented big man (Christian Wood), making Banchero a strong fit for the Rockets long-term.

With Banchero in the fold, Houston's frontcourt talent takes an immediate jump and provides the offense with a dynamic scoring threat alongside 2021 rookie sensation, Jalen Green.

However, the Rockets also need help in the backcourt.

And with the luxury of. an additional first-round pick at No. 17, many expect head coach Stephen Silas and GM Rafael Stone to address that need.

17. Houston Rockets

TyTy Washington Jr.

Kentucky

PG/SG

NBA opinions are mixed regarding the long-term future of Kevin Porter Jr. in Houston, after what's been a roller-coaster ride of a short career thus far. Adding another steady-handed guard in the backcourt who can play with or without the ball, excels in pick-and-roll and is a strong perimeter shooter makes some sense here, especially since Washington has the size and length to play in many different lineup configurations.

A combo guard standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 197 pounds, Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game in his one season with Kentucky.

