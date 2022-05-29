Skip to main content

Could Rockets Trade Down in NBA Draft, Select Jaden Ivey?

The Houston Rockets are expected to take Paolo Banchero in the NBA Draft. What if they were to trade down instead?

As the NBA Draft approaches, there is no shortage of questions about where certain prospects could land. For the Houston Rockets, many expect their selection to be Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 overall pick. 

Many consider Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren as being the first prospects to be selected in this year's NBA Draft. After that, Banchero and the rising Jaden Ivey are widely expected to be the subsequent picks. 

The Houston Chronicle recently highlighted the possibility of the Rockets trading down from the No. 3 overall pick to take on an asset and still land an intriguing prospect like explosive guard Jaden Ivey.

"I think it's misguided to just summarily dismiss the possibility of [GM] Rafael Stone trading down from No. 3 to take someone like Purdue's Jaden Ivey and pick up an extra asset in the process," Rahat Huq wrote. "I don't think it's likely but I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility."

There will be plenty of motivated suitors to move up in the draft order to gain the necessary position to select Ivey. The Sacramento Kings are in a prime position at No. 4 overall to benefit from trading down if they seek to do so. 

The Kings would benefit from adding a player of Banchero's skill-set more than Ivey's considering they already have De'Aaron Fox. Could Sacramento be a potential trade partner for the Rockets to swap picks if the thought is to trade down while still being in a position to select Ivey?

Given the Kings will be motivated to end their infamous 16-year postseason drought, they could be more inclined to trade the No. 4 overall pick to acquire a win-now talent. If that's the case, the possibilities are endless, but likely mostly predicated on a team wanting to select Ivey.

One team to watch as a trade-up candidate within range of Ivey is the Indiana Pacers, who hold the No. 6 overall pick. With the pass-first Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt, an explosive guard like Ivey could be an effective complement

Other teams further out from the top five of the draft order — like the New York Knicks — already have been linked as a potential trade-up candidate with the intention to pursue Ivey

If the Rockets simply don't want to overthink the draft process and are high on Banchero, these hypothetical trade-down scenarios become irrelevant. There's a strong case to be made given his potential fit next to Jalen Green.

