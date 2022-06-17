Skip to main content

Rockets Attempting to Trade Up in NBA Draft?

The Rockets have plenty of draft capital to utilize next weekend

Could the Houston Rockets be aiming to move up from the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

According to a report from The Ringer, that could very well be the case. 

Following the trade of Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, the Rockets currently hold the No. 3, No. 17 and No. 26 picks in the first round of the draft.

They also have a plethora of future first-rounders at their disposal as well.

So they certainly have the ammunition to move up to the No. 2, or even the No. 1 spot, should the player they want be in jeopardy of being taken.

Though in theory, they could also attempt to move up from No. 17, pairing a potential star alongside Jalen Green seems to be the highest priority for the Rockets. 

Here is what the Ringer had to say about a potential trade up:

The Rockets traded Christian Wood to the Mavericks earlier this week, so now they have the 26th pick in addition to the third and 17th picks. With three firsts, a bunch of future picks, and youth on the roster, they’ve inquired about moving up into one of the two top spots. Whether they’re targeting Smith, Holmgren, or Banchero, Jalen Green showed during his rookie year that he’s a rising star in need of a running mate. The Rockets’ choice here will help define Green’s path. Banchero is someone who could help him carry the offense since they can both work with or without the ball. Of all the top picks, Banchero is the most ready to get buckets as soon as he steps foot on an NBA floor. But he’s the furthest away from contributing on defense, which raises questions about his frontcourt fit next to Alperen Sengun and his ability to lead a top defense with Green. Drafting Banchero is a bet that he’ll become a leader on offense and good enough on defense.

Throughout the entire draft process, the Rockets have been most linked with Banchero, and he seemingly provides the best fit out of the three top targets while being arguably the most NBA-ready prospect in the draft.

Banchero averaged 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game during his lone season at Duke while leading the Blue Devils to a national championship game appearance vs. North Carolina. 

But no matter who the Rockets target, whether it is indeed Banchero, or if it is one of Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) or Jabari Smith (Auburn) the chance to pair that player alongside Jalen Green will play huge dividends down the road for the franchise.

