Rockets Re-Sign Bruno Fernando To Exhibit Contract

The Houston Rockets have added another big man with the re-signing of Bruno Fernando.
HOUSTON — After months of speculation, the Houston Rockets may have found their backup big man for the 2022-23 campaign. According to The Houston Chronicle, the Rockets have re-signed big man Bruno Fernando. 

Fernando signed an exhibit 10 contract that could be converted into a two-way contract prior to the start of next season. 

Fernando became an enforcer in the middle by averaging 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds on an average of 10.0 minutes a game. In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

"It just proves that you have to stay ready in this league," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "He got an opportunity, and we all know what Bruno can do. I've been familiar with Bruno. He's an energy guy who hustles and does the dirty work. Every team needs a player like Bruno."

Fernando notched a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the season ranked 21st in defense. Before his arrival, Houston possessed the league's worst defense.

Outside of Alperen Sengun, the Rockets have a pair of big men on their roster in Usman Garuba and Boban Marjanovic. Marjanovic, who the Rockets acquired during their departure from Wood, could be released before the start of next season. 

