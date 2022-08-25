The Houston Rockets might be in the rebuilding stages, but there’s no shortage of exciting talent on the roster headed into the 2022-23 season.

This makes their 82-game slate full of games that could see some fireworks despite the fact that many will be picking the Rockets to finish near the bottom of the standing in the Western Conference.

The Rockets’ official Twitter account gave its picks Monday for the top 10 “must-see” home matchups for the upcoming season, providing a glimpse of which games could draw the biggest crowds to Toyota Center.

The list doesn't rank the top games in order from first to last, but rather has the best home games of the season listed in order by date. The picks were split up into multiple tweets on the thread, but here's how it panned out:

- Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (opening night at Toyota Center)

- Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Golden State Warriors (defending champs come to town)

- Monday, Dec. 5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (James Harden returns to Houston)

- Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. Phoenix Suns (Chris Paul returns to Houston)

- Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Orlando Magic (Paolo Banchero vs. Jabari Smith Jr.)

- Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. New York Knicks (New Year’s Eve)

- Monday, Jan. 2 vs. Dallas Mavericks (first game of 2023)

- Monday, March 13 vs. Boston Celtics (defending Eastern Conference champs come to town)

- Wednesday, March 15 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (LeBron James comes to Houston)

- Friday, March 31 vs. Detroit Pistons (Jalen Green vs. Cade Cunningham, battle of first two picks from 2021)

