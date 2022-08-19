LOOK: Full Breakdown of Rockets 2022-23 NBA Schedule
With the NBA and Houston Rockets releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.
Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...
October
Fri. 10/21 vs. Grizzlies
Sat. 10/22 at Bucks
Mon. 10/24 vs. Jazz
Wed. 10/26 at Jazz
Fri. 10/28 at Trail Blazers
Sun. 10/30 at Suns
Mon. 10/31 at Clippers
The campaign kicks off where last season ended against the Hawks, followed by the home opener against the Grizzlies. But at the end of the month, the Rockets face a four-game road trip that will challenge them early.
November
Wed. 11/2 vs. Clippers
Sat. 11/5 at Timberwolves
Wed. 11/9 at Raptors
Sat. 11/12 at Pelicans
Mon. 11/14 vs. Clippers
Fri. 11/18 vs. Pacers
Sun. 11/20 vs. Warriors
Fri. 11/25 vs. Hawks
Sat. 11/26 vs. Thunder
Mon. 11/28 at Nuggets
Wed. 11/30 at Nuggets
The team starts off with 10 of the first 13 games on the road, but one of those home games comes at the beginning of the month, where John Wall returns to Houston for the first time since he was bought out. The Clippers and Rockets will meet three times before Thanksgiving. The Rockets will also face Christian Wood for the first time on Nov. 16 since being traded earlier this offseason.
December
Fri. 12/2 at Suns
Sat. 12/3 at Warriors
Mon. 12/5 vs. 76ers
Thu. 12/8 at Spurs
Sun. 12/11 vs. Bucks
Tue. 12/13 vs. Suns
Thu. 12/15 vs. Heat
Sat. 12/17 vs. Trail Blazers
Mon. 12/19 vs. Spurs
Wed. 12/21 vs. Magic
Fri. 12/23 vs. Mavericks
Mon. 12/26 at Bulls
Tue. 12/27 at Celtics
Thu. 12/29 at Mavericks
Sat. 12/31 vs. Knicks
In the middle of the month, the Rockets have their longest homestand of the season. Unfortunately, some of the league's best will play the Rockets during this time, including the Bucks, Suns, Heat and Mavs.
January
Mon. 1/2 vs. Mavericks
Wed. 1/4 at Pelicans
Thu. 1/5 vs. Jazz
Sun. 1/8 vs. Timberwolves
Read More
Wed. 1/11 at Kings
Fri. 1/13 at Kings
Sun. 1/15 at Clippers
Mon. 1/16 at Lakers
Wed. 1/18 vs. Hornets
Sat. 1/21 at Timberwolves
Mon. 1/23 vs. Timberwolves
Wed. 1/25 vs. Wizards
Thu. 1/26 vs. Cavaliers
Sat. 1/28 at Pistons
The Rockets face a two-city, four-game road trip on the west coast in the middle of the month. The first matchup against the Kings marks the only ESPN appearance scheduled for the Rockets all season. The team will also end the road trip on MLK Day with a contest against the Lakers on NBA TV.
February
Wed. 2/1 vs. Thunder
Fri. 2/3 vs. Raptors
Sat. 2/4 at Thunder
Mon. 2/6 vs. Kings
Wed. 2/8 vs. Kings
Fri. 2/10 at Heat
Mon. 2/13 at 76ers
Wed. 2/15 at Thunder
Fri. 2/24 at Warriors
Sun. 2/26 at Trail Blazers
Tue. 2/28 vs. Nuggets
The Rockets play the Thunder three times in two weeks, similar to last season's schedule. But then, coming out of the All-Star Break in Utah, the Rockets go right back into the fire as they face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on the road.
March/April
Wed. 3/1 vs. Grizzlies
Sat. 3/4 at Spurs
Sun. 3/5 vs. Spurs
Tue. 3/7 vs. Nets
Thu. 3/9 at Pacers
Sat. 3/11 vs. Bulls
Mon. 3/13 vs. Celtics
Wed. 3/15 vs. Lakers
Fri. 3/17 vs. Pelicans
Sun. 3/19 vs. Pelicans
Mon. 3/20 vs. Warriors
Wed. 3/22 at Grizzlies
Fri. 3/24 at Grizzlies
Sun. 3/26 at Cavaliers
Mon. 3/27 at Knicks
Wed. 3/29 at Nets
Fri. 3/31 vs. Pistons
Sun. 4/2 vs. Lakers
Tue. 4/4 vs. Nuggets
Fri. 4/7 at Hornets
Sun. 4/9 at Wizards
The Rockets close out the year with seven of the final 10 games on the road, which could mean a limp to the end of the season. That being said, there are winnable games in the mix if the Rockets play their cards right.
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN