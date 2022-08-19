LOOK: Full Breakdown of Rockets 2022-23 NBA Schedule

With the NBA and Houston Rockets releasing their 2022-23 schedules, fans and team personnel alike are marking their calendars and seeing how it will affect the franchise.

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the schedule with some analysis ...

October

Wed. 10/19 at Hawks

Fri. 10/21 vs. Grizzlies

Sat. 10/22 at Bucks

Mon. 10/24 vs. Jazz

Wed. 10/26 at Jazz

Fri. 10/28 at Trail Blazers

Sun. 10/30 at Suns

Mon. 10/31 at Clippers

The campaign kicks off where last season ended against the Hawks, followed by the home opener against the Grizzlies. But at the end of the month, the Rockets face a four-game road trip that will challenge them early.

November

Wed. 11/2 vs. Clippers

Sat. 11/5 at Timberwolves

Mon. 11/7 at Magic

Wed. 11/9 at Raptors

Sat. 11/12 at Pelicans

Mon. 11/14 vs. Clippers

Wed. 11/16 at Mavericks

Fri. 11/18 vs. Pacers

Sun. 11/20 vs. Warriors

Fri. 11/25 vs. Hawks

Sat. 11/26 vs. Thunder

Mon. 11/28 at Nuggets

Wed. 11/30 at Nuggets

The team starts off with 10 of the first 13 games on the road, but one of those home games comes at the beginning of the month, where John Wall returns to Houston for the first time since he was bought out. The Clippers and Rockets will meet three times before Thanksgiving. The Rockets will also face Christian Wood for the first time on Nov. 16 since being traded earlier this offseason.

December

Fri. 12/2 at Suns

Sat. 12/3 at Warriors

Mon. 12/5 vs. 76ers

Thu. 12/8 at Spurs

Sun. 12/11 vs. Bucks

Tue. 12/13 vs. Suns

Thu. 12/15 vs. Heat

Sat. 12/17 vs. Trail Blazers

Mon. 12/19 vs. Spurs

Wed. 12/21 vs. Magic

Fri. 12/23 vs. Mavericks

Mon. 12/26 at Bulls

Tue. 12/27 at Celtics

Thu. 12/29 at Mavericks

Sat. 12/31 vs. Knicks

In the middle of the month, the Rockets have their longest homestand of the season. Unfortunately, some of the league's best will play the Rockets during this time, including the Bucks, Suns, Heat and Mavs.

January

Mon. 1/2 vs. Mavericks

Wed. 1/4 at Pelicans

Thu. 1/5 vs. Jazz

Sun. 1/8 vs. Timberwolves

Wed. 1/11 at Kings

Fri. 1/13 at Kings

Sun. 1/15 at Clippers

Mon. 1/16 at Lakers

Wed. 1/18 vs. Hornets

Sat. 1/21 at Timberwolves

Mon. 1/23 vs. Timberwolves

Wed. 1/25 vs. Wizards

Thu. 1/26 vs. Cavaliers

Sat. 1/28 at Pistons

The Rockets face a two-city, four-game road trip on the west coast in the middle of the month. The first matchup against the Kings marks the only ESPN appearance scheduled for the Rockets all season. The team will also end the road trip on MLK Day with a contest against the Lakers on NBA TV.

February

Wed. 2/1 vs. Thunder

Fri. 2/3 vs. Raptors

Sat. 2/4 at Thunder

Mon. 2/6 vs. Kings

Wed. 2/8 vs. Kings

Fri. 2/10 at Heat

Mon. 2/13 at 76ers

Wed. 2/15 at Thunder

Fri. 2/24 at Warriors

Sun. 2/26 at Trail Blazers

Tue. 2/28 vs. Nuggets

The Rockets play the Thunder three times in two weeks, similar to last season's schedule. But then, coming out of the All-Star Break in Utah, the Rockets go right back into the fire as they face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on the road.

March/April

Wed. 3/1 vs. Grizzlies

Sat. 3/4 at Spurs

Sun. 3/5 vs. Spurs

Tue. 3/7 vs. Nets

Thu. 3/9 at Pacers

Sat. 3/11 vs. Bulls

Mon. 3/13 vs. Celtics

Wed. 3/15 vs. Lakers

Fri. 3/17 vs. Pelicans

Sun. 3/19 vs. Pelicans

Mon. 3/20 vs. Warriors

Wed. 3/22 at Grizzlies

Fri. 3/24 at Grizzlies

Sun. 3/26 at Cavaliers

Mon. 3/27 at Knicks

Wed. 3/29 at Nets

Fri. 3/31 vs. Pistons

Sun. 4/2 vs. Lakers

Tue. 4/4 vs. Nuggets

Fri. 4/7 at Hornets

Sun. 4/9 at Wizards

The Rockets close out the year with seven of the final 10 games on the road, which could mean a limp to the end of the season. That being said, there are winnable games in the mix if the Rockets play their cards right.

