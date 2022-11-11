Kevin Porter Jr. Is At Core Of Rockets Improved Ball Movement

HOUSTON — A divisional match against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night will mark the end of a tedious four-game road trip for the Houston Rockets.

With one road victory on the season amid a 2-10 record, the Rockets could be a misleading opponent when taking the floor inside the Smoothie King Center. But Houston has taken the necessary steps to make their first trip to the Big Easy a competitive contest against the 6-6 Pelicans.

While away from the Toyota Center over the previous six days, the Rockets have improved their ball movement. Houston has averaged 29.0 assists since beginning their recent road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and leading the charge is Kevin Porter Jr.

Prior to their loss in Minnesota, Houston was averaging a league-low 19.3 assists during the first nine games.

"I thought Kevin did a great job getting the ball in the paint and making plays for his teammates," coach Stephen Silas said. "How he goes, we go. And he did a good job [Wednesday] night."

Porter notched 11 assists during the Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors, marking the second consecutive game he achieved the feat.

He is no longer looking for his shots or forcing a situation as the primary ball-handler. But with a renewed playstyle when taken the floor the previous two games, it appears that Porter has grasped the role of a pass-first point guard.

Porter's playmaking is an affirmation of the work and dedication he has put in since the Rockets began to utilize his talents as a floor general.

"As games go on, I am going to get more and more in tune with my guys," Porter said following the Rockets' season opener against the Atlanta Hawks. The game will continue to slow down for me."

Dating back to the Rockets' contest against the Magic, Porter's scoring average has slightly declined.

He is averaging 14.5 points in the last two games, but Porter's pass-first mentality has allowed him to focus more on scoring from the mid-range, given that his 3-point shooting has not been consistent over the past week.

During Houston's most recent three-game stretch, Porter is shooting 44.0 percent from the field.

Mar. 13 marked the last time the Rockets played against the Pelicans. Porter had a forgettable game in the Big Easy, where he recorded six points and five assists during the Rockets 25-point loss to the Pelicans.

Porter has since revamped his game following his final contest against the Pelicans. And his play could lead to a potential win for the Rockets against their southwest division foe.

In six career games against the Pelicans, Porter has averaged 15.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting and 5.0 assists.