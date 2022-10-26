Jazz Collin Sexton dubs Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. As 'Very Talented Guard'

HOUSTON — Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton described Kevin Porter Jr.'s game as a shifty player who likes to play off a rhythm.

Sexton went head-to-head against Porter Monday night, as the Houston Rockets took a 114-108 victory over the Jazz inside the Toyota Center.

Porter finished the game with a team-best 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds in the win, marking his first double-double of the season and third of his career.

"He played well," Sexton said. "He is one of those players you have to make sure you stay down when defending. He is just a different type of player."

Porter had one of his most impactful games while leading the Rockets to their first win of the season. But Sexton isn't unfamiliar with Porter's potential.

Porter and Sexton played together for one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and were a part of a trio of young guards tasked with bringing the franchise back to prominence.

A series of unfortunate events led to the Rockets landing Porter in January of 2021. But Sexton remembers his former teammate for his work ethic and untapped potential.

"He was one of those players who was always working hard," Sexton said. "He is a very talented guard. When he was in Cleveland, he came in every day ready to work regardless of what was going on."

Sexton was with Porter at the pinnacle of his career in Cleveland the night he led the Cavaliers to a 125-119 overtime victory over the Miami Heat. Porter scored a then-career-high 30 points on 4-of-7 shooting from behind the arc, while Sexton added 13 points in the win.

He was happy to see the success Porter experienced as a rookie off the bench in February of 2020. And he shares the same emotion after witnessing Porter's success from afar the previous two seasons in Houston.

Sexton said it's "good" that Porter found a home in Houston after being awarded a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension before the start of the season.

Following his departure from the Cavaliers in September, Sexton is in the midst of a similar career transition after he received a massive payday from the Jazz.

"Coming off a major injury," I have to continue taking my time to get back out there," Sexton said. "My time is coming. I have to stay patient and continue to push myself."

In his fourth game back after sustaining a torn meniscus last November, Sexton played 15 minutes against the Rockets. He recorded 10 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The Rockets and Jazz will complete their home-and-home series Wednesday night inside the Vivint Arena. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT in Utah.

