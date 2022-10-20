Kevin Porter Jr.'s Enhanced Point Guard Demeanor Is Vital To Rockets

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. described his contract extension from the Houston Rockets as a career milestone. And 48 hours after the ink dried, Porter illustrated why the Rockets awarded him a significant payday.

Inside the State Farm Arena, the Rockets sustained a 117-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. Coach Stephen Silas left Atlanta with a sense of encouragement due to the fight and grit the Rockets showcased.

"We were relentless," Porter said. "Being with Houston last year, when we were down by 10 or 15 points — that would be the game. But tonight, when we were down by 12, 13 or 14 points, we got it down. Just trusting our concepts and one another."

The Rockets refused to cede each time the Hawks gained a double-digit lead, and Porter played a prominent role in keeping Houston afloat.

He finished the game with a team-best 21 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field, seven assists, and two steals in the loss. But Porter's on-court demeanor as Houston's floor general helped the Rockets regain momentum each time they fell behind by double-digits.

One issue that prevented the Rockets from recording their first win of the 2022-23 season was their inability to take care of the ball. The Rockets committed 16 turnovers in the loss, which resulted in the Hawks recording 28 additional points.

But each time the Rockets' offense got disjointed with turnovers and minimum ball movement, Porter noticed offensive mishaps that helped him bring stability back to Houston's offense.

While watching from the sidelines, Silas said Porter's ability to get the Rockets' offense back on track on multiple occasions is proof of his growth as Houston's starting point guard.

"The word demeanor is a good one because he is so even-keeled, whether things are going good or not going well. He has been steady. And we need that from the point guard position."

Porter's development as a floor general is ongoing as he begins his second season as the Rockets' full-time starting point guard. And there were moments against the Hawks that showcased Porter is still a promising prospect evolving his on-court knowledge.

Porter said he has been comfortable playing his role as Houston's starting point guard for a while. And with each game that passes, Porter has noticed that the speed of the NBA has continued to slow down.

"He is a very important guy for us," Silas said. "I always tell him, 'as you go, we go.' His demeanor is so important to our group."

