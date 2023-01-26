Cavaliers at Rockets Preview: Learning From Selfish Mistakes

After blowing a 19-point lead in a loss to the Wizards, Jalen Green says the Houston Rockets must learn from their selfish mistakes.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (11-37) will conclude their three-game homestand Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-20) inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets have experienced the good and bad that has led to the franchise holding the league's worst record after 48 games.

Behind a 42-point performance from Jalen Green, the Rockets ended a 13-game losing streak Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But two nights later, Houston had one of their most disappointing performances in a 108-103 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Coach Stephen Silas expressed his displeasure by stating that the Rockets went away from "building winning habits," which led to the team blowing a 19-point lead.

"We obviously can get the lead during the first half, but we have to stick to what is working," Green said. "The ball started to stick, and we did not get in transition. We have had games where we are unselfish. And then next game, we are selfish again. We have to learn and build on top of the games where we are not selfish."

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report:

Donovan Mitchell (left groin strain) QUESTIONABLE

Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) OUT

Three things to watch:

Taking advantage of the Cavaliers' road struggles:

The Cavaliers have established themselves as a dark-horse contender in the eastern conference, but most of their success has come inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers have struggled to find success on the road. Cleveland's production drops in nearly every statistical category, which has led to a 9-15 road record.

Jalen Green vs. Evan Mobley:

As draftmates of the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green (no. 2 overall) and Evan Mobley (no. 3 overall) will headline the head-to-head battle.

Mobley got the best of Green during their lone battle as rookies. He finished the game with 29 points and 12 rebounds. But Green lifted the Rockets to a 115-104 victory last season with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Trying to score against a top-notch defensive team:

It has been difficult at times for the Rockets to generate points. They have averaged a season-low 109.0 points since falling to the Miami Heat on Dec. 15. But against the Cavaliers, the Rockets' offense could run into more problems, given that Cleveland will be the best defensive team they have played over the last 21 games.

While holding their opponents to a league-best 107.2 points, the Cavaliers have registered a 109.8 defensive net rating.

The Rockets must also improve their ball security when facing the Cavaliers. Houston has averaged a league-worst 17.0 turnovers, while Cleveland has recorded 18.0 points off turnovers.

And without the services of Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets' ability to take care of the ball has regressed. Houston has averaged 20.0 turnovers over the previous four games without Porter.

