Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Receives Second Career Ejection In Loss To Pelicans

Disgruntled by the play of his players and the lack of calls, coach Stephen Silas received his second career ejection during the Houston Rockets' 119-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Whether it was strategic or frustration, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas' night came to an early end against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"He was fighting for his players," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "The game started with a bunch of questionable calls, and coach's frustration came out. We loved that he fought for us. He doesn't want us to get ejected or technicals. He took that one for us as a head coach."

With four seconds left in the first quarter, Silas received two technical fouls that led to an ejection during the Rockets' 119-108 loss to the Pelicans Wednesday night inside the Smoothie King Center.

His ejection came after officials called Usman Garuba for an illegal screen on Naji Marshall. Assistant coach John Lucas II filled in for Silas following his premature jettison.

Silas said he was annoyed by the lack of calls. But he was mostly upset by the Rockets' lousy start.

Houston found itself down 16-6 five minutes into the game. And after giving up 45 points during the first quarter, the Rockets trailed the Pelicans by 31 points at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter.

"We needed to play better...we needed something," Silas said. "The best thing about the NBA is that we have an opportunity to right our wrongs. But it has to be right from the start. We cannot start games like this."

Silas' early exit marked the second time in his coaching career he received an ejection. His first came on April 3 in a 139-132 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the absence of Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring), C.J. McCollum scored 12 of his 28 points during the first quarter.

Six players scored in double figures for the Rockets. K.J. Martin came off the bench and led Houston on both ends. He scored a team-best 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting, two steals and a block.

Jalen Green also added 16 points but shot 5-of-15 from the field.

