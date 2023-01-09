Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Emphasizes Sustainability In Loss To Timberwolves

After blowing a 20-point lead, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas emphasized the importance of sustainability in a loss to the Timberwolves.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets held a 20-point lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves with 5 minutes and 40 seconds left in the second quarter. But by the end of the game, Houston came up short in a 104-96 loss Sunday night inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets blew a double-digit lead that featured them holding at least a 15-point advantage for the third time in 10 games.

Coach Stephen Silas credited Houston's shortcomings to the usual offensive issues that have tormented their season. But the loss to the Timberwolves highlighted the Rockets' major issue when it comes to sustainability.

"Maybe complacency is the word," Silas said. "We are trying to get to the point where we are trying to maintain the level of play that gets us these leads. It's obvious we have the ability to get to these leads. But sustainability is the biggest part of the NBA."

The Rockets led by an average margin of 13.2 points in losses against the Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic.

Each game featured the Rockets executing sufficiently on the offensive end with their ball movement and shot-making.

Garrison Mathews connected on a 3-point field goal assisted by Alperen Sengun when Houston took a 20-point lead. At the time, the Rockets had accumulated 16 assists. Houston shot 58.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from behind the arc.

But as the game progressed, the Rockets went away from the elements that were working.

Houston recorded nine assists for the remainder of the game. The lack of ball movement led to the Rockets shooting 27.7 percent from the floor and 20.8 percent on 3-point field goals. The Timberwolves outscored the Rockets 66-38 the rest of the night.

"When you play a certain way to get to that lead, you have to understand that this league is all about sustaining play," Silas said. "We are a widely inconsistent team. We have highs and lows. And we are working on how to maintain the highs."

Kevin Porter Jr. added: We just went away from our ball movement. In the first half, we had 17 assists as a team. We just went away from sharing the ball."

Silas believes learning how to maintain sustainability is the latest example of the growing pains of guiding a young team through a daunting rebuild.

