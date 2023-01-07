Rockets Jalen Green And Kevin Porter Jr. Are Following Stephen Silas' Model Of Positivity

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are following coach Stephen Silas' model of positivity during the Houston Rockets' rising frustration due to losing.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have been in a rut since falling to the Miami Heat on Dec. 15. They have dropped 11 of their previous 12 games while riding a six-game losing streak ahead of Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Coach Stephen Silas vowed to remain positive despite the growing frustration inside and outside the organization. The logic behind his positivity reflects who Silas is as a person. But more importantly, he believes that remaining optimistic is crucial when guiding a young team through its hardships.

"By being a young team, we need someone who has been in these situations to uplift us and help us crawl out of the hole we dug ourselves into," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "Having that positive piece keeps us wanting to go to practice, play and learn together."

Although Jalen Green was around when the Rockets finished 20-62 last season, he admitted that the constant losing is starting to take a toll. As a rookie, Green said he didn't feel the losing too much.

Green said he is trying to figure out different ways he can lead his team to a victory each game and that losing is starting to become painful. He acknowledged that when Silas comes in with a positive attitude and mindset, he brings light to a cynical affair.

"He is the head of the team," Green said. "When he is positive, it helps us see the brighter side of things. Losing is never easy...as a competitor, you don't ever want to lose. It's not fun."

Silas said he understands the ongoing frustration of everyone invested in the Rockets. And there are moments when he shares the sentiment of the players, management and fans.

He also believes that each losing experience will one day lead to the Rockets benefiting from today's struggles for a brighter future.

"I always talk about playing hard and together through adversity, but the best way to get through it is by my demeanor and modeling," Silas said. "I can't just talk about being positive — I have to be about it. That's what the players we have here respond to."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN