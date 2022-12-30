Rockets Coach Stephen Silas on Luka Doncic's 60-Point Triple-Double: 'It's Amazing'

Before taking on the Mavericks Thursday night, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas shared his thoughts on Luka Doncic's 60-point triple-double.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic added his name to the NBA's history books Tuesday night. He led the Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime victory against the New York Knicks with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

Doncic joined James Harden as the only two players in league history to record a 60-point triple-double, while becoming the first to achieve the feat with 20-plus rebounds.

For Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas, Doncic's performance against the Knicks was a testament to his growth.

"It was amazing," Silas said. "He is shooting more free-throws, which is bumping his scoring up.

"It has always been his passing that separated him from everyone else. Now, he is adding the scoring to his passing, which makes him a nightmare to defend and prepare for."

Silas served as the lead assistant to former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle during Doncic's first two seasons. A Rookie of the Year winner in 2019, Doncic has credited his development to Silas.

The Rockets will close their three-game road trip Thursday night against Doncic and the Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM CT inside the American Airlines Center.

Houston fell to the Mavericks Friday night during a 112-106 loss inside the Toyota Center. Doncic scored a game-high 50 points, while Jabari Smith Jr. added a career-best 24 points.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN