Rockets Coach Stephen Silas And Family Thanks Public For Support Following Paul Silas' Passing

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas and his family released a statement Thursday morning following the passing of Paul Silas.

The Silas family thanked everyone for their ongoing support while announcing that the details for Paul's memorial service will take place in early 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory can be made to The Boys and Girls Club of America.

"We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to give their condolences and share their memories of our husband and father, Paul Silas," via a statement released by the Rockets and NBA. "This has been an extremely difficult week, but it has been amazing to hear from so many of the people he impacted throughout his life.

"We especially want to thank Adam Silver and the NBA; Michael Jordan, Fred Whitfield and the Charlotte Hornets, The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets, as well as all the teams and individuals who honored Paul with tributes this week. He will be missed dearly."

Paul played for 16 seasons, where he received five All-Defensive team selections and was a two-time NBA All-Star. Paul won three NBA titles during his playing days with the Boston Celtics (1974 and 1976) and Seattle Supersonics (1979).

His first head coaching job came in 1980 following his retirement with the then-San Diego Clippers. Paul later became the coach of the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Bobcats.

Paul had his best season during the 1999-00 campaign. He led Charlotte to a 49-33 record and a post-season berth. Stephen joined his father's coaching staff the following season.

"I am proud to be my dad's son," Silas said. "I am proud people see him in me. Everything everyone had to say about him has been about him as a person, which has been the best part for me. When my time comes, I want people to say the same thing about me."

Silas, who missed just one game following the passing of his father, will help the Rockets defend their five-game home winning streak Thursday against the 14-15 Miami Heat. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the Toyota Center.

