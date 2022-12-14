Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Makes Emotional Return In Win vs. Suns: 'I Love These Guys'

Following the passing of his father, Paul Silas, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas made an emotional return to the sidelines Tuesday night.

HOUSTON — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams is one of a handful of coaches who have experienced a mid-season heartache.

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas returned to the sidelines Tuesday night to lead his team to a 111-97 home victory against the Suns. Silas took a brief break from the team following the passing of his father, Paul Silas, Sunday morning.

Williams embraced his colleague after the game with an elongated hug, and Silas cherished the gesture.

"He's been through so much and has so many little tidbits," Silas said. "His way of communicating was through a hug, which I needed. I love him for that. He's a good man."

Silas has enjoyed seeing the tributes dedicated to his dad, Paul Silas. But beyond the player and coach his father was for over four decades, Silas has found comfort in the admiration people have shown toward the person his father was.

He said prior to the game he is "proud to be his dad's son" and hopes people will have the same admiration for him as a person.

Upon making his return, Silas said his dad would have told him to 'get your butt out there and coach.'

"It was fun," Silas said. "I love these guys, and I love this team. I did not want the game to end because now, real life starts up again."

The Rockets have won six out of their last ten games. And after defeating the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, the players have dedicated each victory to their coach.

Since being at the helm of the Rockets rebuild, Silas has provided emotional support for several of his players off the court. And with their coach grieving the loss of his father, players have returned the favor.

"We all know what coach is going through right now," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "We are doing everything we can to uplift him. For him to show up for us tonight, it gave us extra motivation. We wanted this one bad for him."

Paul played for 16 seasons in the NBA. He became a three-time champion and two-time All-Star.

He began his coaching career in 1980 following his retirement with the then-San Diego Clippers. Paul later became the coach of the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Bobcats.

Silas joined his father's coaching staff as an assistant in 2000 and has credited him as his most prominent inspiration.

