Rockets vs. Suns Takeaways: First 48, Turning The Corner, Stephen Silas' Emotional Return

While picking up a home victory against the Suns Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets remained hot during Stephen Silas' emotional return.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-18) extended their home winning streak to five with a 111-97 win against the Pheonix Suns (16-12) Tuesday night. Here are three takeaways from the Rockets' blowout victory inside the Toyota Center.

First 48:

The Rockets have rarely put together a complete game, whether win or lose. And the results have led to coach Stephen Silas displaying his frustration with the team's readiness or late-game execution.

In their previous match against the Suns, the Rockets had to battle back from a 16-point deficit to squeeze a one-point victory. But in their third and final match, the Rockets never relinquished their early 14-4 lead after Jalen Green scored the first basket of the night with a triple.

But Houston's early 10-point lead was also the result of their play on the defensive end. The Rockets held the Suns to their lowest shooting percentage (31.5 percent) since a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers in October 2017.

Following an impressive first quarter, the Rockets never took their foot off the gas. Except for a few minor blunders, Houston sustained their play for an entire 48 minutes on both ends.

"I told them at halftime the way we started this game is probably the best we started a game this season," Silas said. "The first half, there was great effort on the defensive end. That is how we have to play, especially against really good teams."

Turning the Corner:

After defeating the Suns in a 14-point victory, the Rockets won their three-game regular-season series 2-1. But outside of defeating a team that recorded a league-best 61 wins last season, the Rockets have won six out of their previous 10 games.

In addition to beating the Suns, the Rockets have picked up impressive victories against the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Houston began the season 2-12.

"You see the results — we are getting better with our defense and offense," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "Our offense was flowing, and everyone ate. And with our defense, this is probably the best we played all season, even though our defense was great last game. We want our defense to be our lead instead of our offense."

Stephen Silas' Emotional Return:

Silas returned to the team after taking a few days off following his father's death. Before the game, Silas said he enjoyed seeing the tributes dedicated to his dad. The admiration people have shown toward the person his father was off the court has meant the most to him.

"He would have told me to 'get your butt out there and coach,'" Silas said. "It's great to be back. I love these guys and this team. I did not want the game to end because real life starts back up."

Best performance:

Green scored a game-high 26 points on 7-for-17 shooting, 11-of-12 from the foul line. During Houston’s current five-game home winning streak, Green is averaging 28.2 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun could also receive this honor. Sengun recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 16 rebounds and 10 points. His contributions on the glass helped the Rockets outrebound the Suns 67-44.

Worst performance:

No player deserved this honor, given how well the Rockets played on both ends — not even Daishen Nix. Despite finishing the game with four turnovers, Nix had a solid performance off the bench, with eight points and four rebounds.

Final Words:

"I am glad we got the win for him [Silas]. He was emotional after the win. We held it down for coach." — Jalen Green

