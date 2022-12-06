Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Pleased By TyTy Washington's G League Experience

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas is looking forward to having rookie point guard TyTy Washington Jr. back following his G League assignment with the Vipers.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets assigned TyTy Washington Jr. to the G League in November, coach Stephen Silas had one objective for his rookie point guard.

"I want him to do what he would do in an NBA game," Silas said. "So, when he comes back, I can plug and play."

Nearly a month after his assignment, Washington met Silas' desires. Monday morning, the Rockets recalled Washington from the G League ahead of their match against the 12-11 Philadelphia 76ers.

Washington averaged 20.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the field, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 10 games while helping the Vipers begin the season with an 8-3 record.

He scored 25 points Saturday night to lift the Vipers to a 114-107 victory over the Lakeland Magic, their fifth consecutive win.

"He has done a good job down there," Silas said. "He has made plays for himself, his teammates and his defense has been good. He is back now. And we will see if we can get him some minutes."

The Vipers have a list of prominent alumni since 2015 that features Clint Capela, Isaiah Hartenstein, K.J. Martin and Kevin Porter Jr.

Daishen Nix, who played with the Vipers last season, said he shared words of advice with Washington before his departure.

"I told him that G League players are NBA players," Nix said. "What he has been doing so far has been great. He is playing and starting. He is doing what he did in Kentucky. I told him to continue playing hard and doing what you do."

Before leaving for the G League, Washington made his NBA debut on Nov. 14 during the Rockets' 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored his first official basket from the free-throw line and described the moment as a dream come true on social media.

