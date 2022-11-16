'It Was Fun': Rockets TyTy Washington Shares First G League Experience With Vipers

HOUSTON — The moment was swift, but TyTy Washington Jr. made his NBA debut Monday night.

Washington played four minutes and scored his first official basket from the free-throw line amid the Houston Rockets' 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers inside the Toyota Center.

Washington took to social media after the game to express his enthusiasm. But Washington was more surprised that he had an opportunity to achieve the feat, given that the game came three days after he helped the Rio Grand Valley Vipers win their first game of the 2022-23 G League season.

He recorded 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting, five assists and a steal to help the Vipers take a 112-104 home victory against the Birmingham Squadron.

"That was my first game, and I was excited that we came out with the win," Washington said. "I haven't played in over a month. My goal is to go down there and get adapted to how NBA games work. It was a lot of fun."

Houston assigned Washington to their G League affiliate team on Nov. 9. Rockets coach Stephen Silas said the decision to send Washington to the Vipers was to allow him to play and work himself back into shape.

A knee sprain forced Washington to miss the first 12 games of the season, an injury he sustained during the final days of training camp.

Washington said he feels 100 percent after recovering from his knee injury and is ready to start competing.

Silas added that he would like to see his rookie point guard familiarise himself with running a team on an NBA level. He hopes to play Washington immediately amid his return to Houston.

"I feel like I always play basketball the right way — whether that's me looking for my shot or making the right pass," Washington said. "It is important for me to get my feet under me. The goal is to develop myself and get better."

Following his NBA debut, the Rockets re-assigned Washington, and Trevor Hudgins, back to the G league Tuesday afternoon. Washington and the Vipers' next game will take place on Friday night during a road match against the Memphis Hustle.

