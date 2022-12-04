Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Proud Of Effort Despite Slow Start vs. Warriors

Despite another slow start, coach Stephen Silas was proud of the Houston Rockets' fight against the Warriors.

When the Houston Rockets fell to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 30, coach Stephen Silas was frustrated that his team appeared as if they were unprepared to compete.

Three days later, the Rockets found themselves in another double-digit rut. Against the Golden State Warriors, Houston trailed by as many as 25 points within the first six minutes. But unlike his emotions in Denver, Silas understood why the Rockets came out a step slow against the Warriors Saturday night inside the Chase Center.

"I think it had a lot to do with the effort we put forth [Friday] night," Silas said. "We tried really hard tonight, but we did not have that pop. The guys were short on all of their shots and we could not get that extra step into the paint."

Behind Kevin Porter Jr.'s play of 20 points and four assists, the Rockets came within 10 points on two separate occasions during the second quarter and were down 68-52 by halftime.

After a solid third quarter, the Rockets received new life in the final period behind Josh Christopher's contributions. He gave Houston a boost on both ends of the court, as the Rockets came within five points before the Warriors closed the night on a 20-6 run.

Jalen Green's performance best illustrated the low energy that plagued the Rockets. After leading Houston's comeback victory with 30 points against the Phoenix Suns, Green finished with 13 points on 6-19 shooting. He missed all five of his attempts from behind the arc.

"This was the end of six games in nine days," Silas said. "We went 3-3 during this run. Overall, I am proud of our guys. The way they fought playing against the champs on a back-to-back, I am proud of how they played."

Following the loss, the Rockets will return to the Toyota Center on Monday for an inter-conference match against the Philadelphia 76ers, beginning a run of eight of their next nine games on their home floor.

