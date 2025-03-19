Rockets Could Be on Upset Alert vs. Magic
Orlando, Fla. — The Houston Rockets are returning to the floor tonight against the Orlando Magic, a team they beat last week at home in convincing fashion.
However, the Magic are feeling themselves a little bit after grabbing one of their biggest wins of the season on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had won their previous 16 games prior to Sunday's contest.
A few days off have the Magic well-rested and ready for revenge on the Rockets.
Orlando's struggles throughout most of the season have been linked to its offense, but the team has one of the best defensive units in the league, which is very similar to how Houston likes to play.
Considering the fact that the two teams have similar styles, the game could become a close one, especially with the Magic playing in front of their home fans.
The key to victory against the Magic is taking the ball out of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's hands and forcing someone else to shoot. Orlando is the worst 3-point shooting team in the league, and things haven't helped with Jalen Suggs missing a considerable amount of time and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope failing to live up to his Denver Nuggets standards, where he helped win a championship two years ago.
If the Rockets can force the Magic's role players to perform, Houston should have a great chance to pull out a win.
