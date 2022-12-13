Defensive Player of the Year Award Renamed In Honor Of Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon

In honor of Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the NBA renamed its annual Defensive Player of the Year Award, The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy.

HOUSTON — The NBA announced the renaming of its annual regular-season awards Tuesday morning. The league renamed its Defensive Player of the Year award The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy — in honor of Houston Rockets legend and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

Olajuwon began his career with the Rockets as the No. 1 pick of the 1984 NBA Draft. He received Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1993 and 1994.

He was named All-Defensive First Team five times and Second Team four times. Olajuwon's second Defensive Player of the Year award came during his lone MVP season while leading the Rockets to their first NBA title against the New York Knicks.

He finished his career as the NBA's all-time leader in blocks (3,830) while ranking ninth in steals (2,162) and 14th in rebounding (13,748).

Olajuwon is also the NBA’s all-time playoff leader in blocks per game (3.26) and is the only player in postseason history with at least 300 blocks and 200 steals.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the league’s best defensive player each year," Olajuwon said. "Great basketball teams are defined by their ability to defend, with every great team connected by an elite defensive anchor."

In addition to The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy, other renamed awards are MVP (The Michael Jordan Trophy), Rookie of the Year (The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy), Sixth Man of the Year (The John Havlicek Trophy) and Most Improved Player (The George Mikan Trophy).

The NBA added a new regular-season award, The Clutch Player of the Year, named after Hall of Famer Jerry West.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN