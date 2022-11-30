Nuggets vs. Rockets: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Houston Rockets (5-15) travel to the Mile High City to take on Nikola Jokic (13-7) and the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive game.

For the second time in three days, the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets will faceoff in the Mile High City as a part of their four-game west coast road trip.

In the two teams' last outing, Denver came out on top 129-113 at home and certainly would love to repeat Monday's performance.

Here are three things to watch in this Western Conference mini-series.

Can Houston Slow Down Jokic and Jamal Murray?

Without watching the full game, it may be hard to believe that Houston led Monday's game at the 7:51 mark of the third quarter.

But that would be the final lead the Rockets held, as Denver followed by outscoring them by 14 points over the final seven minutes to take a 106-91 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

At the forefront of the lopsided second half were none other than Jokic and Murray, who finished for a combined 63 points.

Murray, who missed all of last season with an ACL tear went for a season-high 31 points, while also knocking down 4 of 8 triples and dishing out five assists.

While Jokic played his game to the tune 31 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the second-half demolition.

Will Alperen Sengun Initiate the Offense?

Called "Baby Joker" across the Rockets organization, Sengun is proving day-by-day just how much the forward emulates the back-to-back MVP.

And the Nuggets center showed his respects to the player that has looked up to him over the past few years following Monday night's game.

"I think they need to play a little bit more through him," Jokic said. "This guy has the talent. He can pass the ball. He can post up. He has the touch around the rim. You can see some different moves that he’s made."

Despite the loss, Sengun was one of the few bright spots in the double-digit loss, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists - along with being the only starter to finish with a positive plus/minus.

The second-year center has made improvements across the board in his second season, averaging 15.4 points, nine rebounds and over a block per game.

Is Jabari Smith Finding his Footing?

In just 17 minutes on Monday, Smith notched an efficient nine-point effort, while also pulling down a trio of rebounds.

Three first-half fouls limited the rookie to just seven total minutes in the second half against the Nuggets - including a full 12 minutes on the bench in the fourth quarter.

While Monday night's numbers may not stand out in the grand scheme of things, the 6-11 rookie has shown exactly what the Rockets received at the No. 3 pick over the past few weeks.

Including in Saturday's back-to-back win, and the conclusion of Houston's four-game homestand where Smith made history with his 15 points and 13 rebounds - becoming just the third teenager in history to average 19 points and nine rebounds with three triples in a three-game span.

But Smith and the Rockets will have a chance at redemption tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT inside Ball Arena.

