Houston Rockets: Expectations for Cam Whitmore in 2024-25
Two preseason games in, and Cam Whitmore has been somewhat up-and-down. In these two games, two major things stuck out: his defense was great, but his offense was inconsistent.
In the game against Utah, Whitmore led the way, tied with Alperen Sengun, for the most steals on the roster. They both had three. As soon as he came off of the bench, Whitmore was attacking on defense, also tacking on 17 points in the game.
Against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the 6-foot-7 forward did not play so well, shooting 2-for-10. In the regular season, he will have to be much better. The Thunder are a tough team, and every player on the Rockets will need to play well and at their highest level to win.
These two preseason games have stood out due to the rising sophomore's consistency. Although he has not been consistent, he's shown his ceiling on defense. For Whitmore to have good games when his shot is not falling will be pivotal to his development.
Whitmore averaged 12 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes last season as a rookie. He will most likely not start this season, but he will see the court quite a bit. If he plays 20-22 minutes a game, he should be able to average 20 points.
His shooting percentage last season was solid. He shot 45% from the field and 36% from three. The forward has looked really aggressive in the preseason, and if he continues to drive to the rim a lot, his shooting percentage should blossom to near-50%. However, he lets the ball fly from deep a lot. Whitmore raising his three point percentage would be important for a Houston team lacking consistent shooting so far.
These next two preseason games at home should show the true rotations of the regular season. It will be interesting to see where Whitmore fits in these rotations, but he should see the court plenty off of the bench.
